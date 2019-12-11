OPTIZMO™ to Sponsor and Present at MailCon Las Vegas 2020

The company will be presenting with partner LashBack on email best practices and optimization

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, announced it will be sponsoring, exhibiting, and presenting at MailCon Las Vegas in 2020. This marks the second year the company has sponsored and exhibited at the premier email marketing industry conference and the first time hosting a session for attendees. OPTIZMO will continue its role as the event’s Official Compliance Sponsor.



In only a few years, MailCon has established itself as the email marketing industry’s premier event, drawing attendees from around the world to come to Las Vegas for a day of educational sessions and networking opportunities. The OPTIZMO team is looking forward to the opportunity to meet face-to-face with email marketers from dozens of countries to learn more about their needs and identify ways to help make them more successful. Many (if not all) MailCon attendees access OPTIZMO’s suppression list management platform on a regular basis, to download suppression files, cleanse mailing lists, and obtain approved campaign creative and opt-out links.

This will also mark the first time that the OPTIZMO team has presented at MailCon, as Tom Wozniak, Executive Director of Marketing will join Francis Chmelir, newly appointed President at LashBack LLC, to present the session titled Email Optimized: How Best Practices and Analytics can Drive Performance.

“It’s great to kick off 2020 by continuing our partnership with the team at MailCon,” said Khris Thayer, CEO of OPTIZMO. “The entire OPTIZMO team is proud of our continuing role as the Official Compliance Sponsor for the event and we’re looking forward to connecting with successful email marketers from around the world to talk about how we can continue supporting their email compliance initiatives. We’re also excited to host an educational session, along with our partners at LashBack, to help show how email best practices tie into overall campaign optimization.”

Since its inception in 2017, MailCon has drawn an international crowd of email marketers from around the world. Attendees come to network with other successful mailers and attend sessions on key industry topics around brand safety and compliance, deliverability, automation tools, and performance analytics, among others. Presenters are experienced email marketing pros, with extensive backgrounds in the industry, providing great insights and valuable information to attendees.

OPTIZMO will exhibit at booth #101 during the event which takes place on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Aria Resort. Several OPTIZMO team members will be in attendance, to meet with clients and partners, attend educational sessions and network with 500+ MailCon attendees.

Following MailCon, the OPTIZMO team will stay in Las Vegas to attend Affiliate Summit West from January 27-29, 2020 at the Paris Hotel.

ABOUT OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia. www.optizmo.com

Media Contact:

Tom Wozniak

Executive Director of Marketing

tom@optizmo.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.