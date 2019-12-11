Latest E. coli Outbreak tied to Fresh Express Salad Kits sicken at least 24
Last night the CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and FDA reported that they are investigating a multistate outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections. A total of eight people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported from North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Three of the eight ill people have been hospitalized, including one person who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome. A day earlier, Canadian health authorities reported 16 confirmed cases of E. coli O157:H7 illness linked to the same product in the following provinces: Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador. Four individuals have been hospitalized.
Information collected to date indicates that Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kits are a likely source of this outbreak.
The investigation is ongoing to determine which ingredient in the salad was contaminated. Romaine lettuce is one of the ingredients in the salad kit.
Since 2017 there been over 500 people in the U.S. and Canada who have suffered E. coli O157:H7 illnesses linked to leafy greens grown in the U.S. Of these, nearly 200 have been hospitalized with 50 suffering hemolytic uremic syndrome(acute kidney failure). There have been seven reported deaths.
E. coli O157:H7 outbreaks associated with lettuce, specifically the “pre-washed” and “ready-to-eat” varieties, are by no means a new phenomenon. In fact, the frequency with which this country’s fresh produce consuming public has been hit by outbreaks of pathogenic bacteria is astonishing. Here is just a sample of E. coli outbreaks based on information gathered by the Center for Science in the Public Interest, Kansas State University, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
|Date
|Vehicle
|Etiology
| Confirmed
Cases
|States/Provinces
|July 1995
|Lettuce (leafy green; red; romaine)
|E. coli O157:H7
|74
|1:MT
|Sept. 1995
|Lettuce (romaine)
|E. coli O157:H7
|20
|1:ID
|Sept. 1995
|Lettuce (iceberg)
|E. coli O157:H7
|30
|1:ME
|Oct. 1995
|Lettuce (iceberg; unconfirmed)
|E. coli O157:H7
|11
|1:OH
|May-June 1996
|Lettuce (mesclun; red leaf)
|E. coli O157:H7
|61
|3:CT, IL, NY
|May 1998
|Salad
|E. coli O157:H7
|2
|1:CA
|Feb.-Mar. 1999
|Lettuce (iceberg)
|E. coli O157:H7
|72
|1:NE
|Oct. 1999
|Salad
|E. coli O157:H7
|92
|3:OR, PA, OH
|Oct. 2000
|Lettuce
|E. coli O157:H7
|6
|1:IN
|Nov. 2001
|Lettuce
|E. coli O157:H7
|20
|1:TX
|July-Aug. 2002
|Lettuce (romaine)
|E. coli O157:H7
|29
|2:WA, ID
|Nov. 2002
|Lettuce
|E. coli O157:H7
|13
|1:Il
|Dec. 2002
|Lettuce
|E. coli O157:H7
|3
|1:MN
|Oct. 2003-May 2004
|Lettuce (mixed salad)
|E. coli O157:H7
|57
|1:CA
|Apr. 2004
|Spinach
|E. coli O157:H7
|16
|1:CA
|Nov. 2004
|Lettuce
|E. coli O157:H7
|6
|1:NJ
|Sept. 2005
|Lettuce (romaine)
|E. coli O157:H7
|32
|3:MN, WI, OR
|Sept. 2006
|Spinach (baby)
|E. coli O157:H7 and other serotypes
|205
|Multistate and Canada
|Nov./Dec. 2006
|Lettuce
|E. coli O157:H7
|71
|4:NY, NJ, PA, DE
|Nov./Dec. 2006
|Lettuce
|E. coli O157:H7
|81
|3:IA, MN, WI
|July 2007
|Lettuce
|E. coli O157:H7
|26
|1:AL
|May 2008
|Romaine
|E. coli O157:H7
|9
|1:WA
|Oct. 2008
|Lettuce
|E. coli O157:H7
|59
|Multistate and Canada
|Nov. 2008
|Lettuce
|E. coli O157:H7
|130
|Canada
|Sept. 2009
|Lettuce: Romaine or Iceberg
|E. coli O157:H7
|29
|Multistate
|Sept. 2009
|Lettuce
|E. coli O157:H7
|10
|Multistate
|April 2010
|Romaine
|E. coli O145
|33
|5:MI, NY, OH, PA, TN
|Oct. 2011
|Romaine
|E. coli O157:H7
|60
|Multistate
|April 2012
|Romaine
|E. coli O157:H7
|28
| 1:CA
Canada
|June 2012
|Romaine
|E. coli O157:H7
|52
|Multistate
|Sept. 2012
|Romaine
|E. coli O157:H7
|9
|1:PA
|Oct. 2012
|Spinach and Spring Mix Blend
|E. coli O157:H7
|33
|Multistate
|Apr. 2013
|Leafy Greens
|E. coli O157:H7
|14
|Multistate
|Aug. 2013
|Leafy Greens
|E. coli O157:H7
|15
|1:PA
|Oct. 2013
|Ready-To-Eat Salads
|E. coli O157:H7
|33
|Multistate
|Apr. 2014
|Romaine
|E. coli O126
|4
|1:MN
|Apr. 2015
|Leafy Greens
|E. coli O145
|7
|3:MD, SC, VA
|June 2016
|Mesclun Mix
|E. coli O157:H7
|11
|3:IL, MI, WI
|Nov. 2017
|Leafy Greens
|E. coli O157:H7
|67
|Multistate and Canada
|Mar. 2018
|Romaine
|E. coli O157:H7
|219
|Multistate and Canada
|Nov. 2018
|Romaine
|E. coli O157:H7
|88
|Multistate and Canada
|Sept. 2019
|Romaine
|E. coli O157:H7
|23
|Multistate
|Nov. 2019
|Romaine
|E. coli O157:H7
|104
|Multistate and Canada
