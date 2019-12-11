RS Components Partners with Suppliers for DesignSpark “New Year, New Gear” Giveaway Promotion

New Year New Gear Prize Contents

DesignSpark Launches “New Year, New Gear” Giveaway Promotion for New and Existing Members

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- RS Components, with help from suppliers Maxim Integrated, TE Connectivity and STM Microelectronics, is helping designers, engineers, makers and students in North America ring in the new year with some new gear From now until January 31, 2020, all new and existing DesignSpark members who register here , will be entered into a random drawing to win a $3,000 engineering gift bundle that includes some great additions to the workbench like a soldering station, a host of tools, a multimeter and development kits, along with an IoT coffee machine and a Nintendo Switch Lite for downtime. Click here for more details on the contest and to see a full list of the gift bundle contents.DesignSpark, RS Components’ free online engineering community, brings together more than 100,000 active members in North America, and more than 850,000 globally to solve some of the world’s toughest engineering design challenges. The fast-growing platform, which added almost 130,000 worldwide users in 2019, provides resources, connections, tools and online purchasing for engineers, designers and students at all stages of the design lifecycle.Find out how RS Components can help make your technology vision a reality by joining the DesignSpark community, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, & Facebook to learn more.About RS ComponentsRS Components is a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc. We offer more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of value-added services to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we ship more than 50,000 parcels a day.We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.Electrocomponents is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the last financial year ended March 31, 2019, reported revenue of £1.88 billion. Electrocomponents has seven operating brands: RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark, IESA and Monition.



