Opponent Files Numerous Objections to Bobby Rush's Nominating Papers, Including Fraud, Tampering, and Noncompliance

1st district candidate Sarah Gad files numerous objections to Bobby Rush's nominating papers, including fraud, tampering, and other serious allegations.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, December 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Gad is running for U.S. Congress in Illinois' 1st District to unseat Democratic incumbent Bobby Rush. The third-year University of Chicago law student filed a detailed petition objecting to Bobby Rush's nominating papers to appear on the ballot for the upcoming primary election. The 11-page petition, complete with exhibits, lists 31 objections ranging from "substantial noncompliance" with Election Code requirements to more serious ethical violations like tampering, notarial misconduct, forgery, and fraud.

Rush, who has been in office since 1993, has been the subject of numerous ethical probes in recent years. According to Federal Election Commission records, the 73-year old incumbent has been cited for improperly using campaign funds to benefit family and friends, accepting unlawful gifts like free office space, delinquent tax bills, and rent evasion. In 2018, Rush was ordered to pay $13,310 to the U.S. Treasury for using office space for nearly three decades without paying rent. As of 2018, 15 percent of Rush's congressional wages are being garnished to repay another $1 million delinquent loan.

Rush's campaign declined to comment on the allegations. A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for December 17th.



