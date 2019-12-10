Long-Time Altus Group Director Eric Slavens to Retire at Year End

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Groupʺ or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that long-time director and past Chair of the Board’s Audit Committee, Eric Slavens, intends to retire from the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) at the end of 2019. The position of Chair of the Audit Committee was transitioned to Janet Woodruff earlier in the year.



“Eric has served on the Board since Altus Group went public in 2005 as the very accomplished Chair of our Audit Committee. He has made outstanding contributions to Altus Group’s significant growth and transformation into a global market leader,” said Raymond Mikulich, Chairman of the Board.

“When Eric first joined the Board, Altus Group was a Canadian consultancy with approximately 300 employees and approximately $60 million in revenues. Today, we are a global company with over 2,500 employees, serving clients with diversified offerings spanning services, software and data solutions, generating over $500 million in annual revenues with exciting growth opportunities ahead. Eric has played a key role in our successes, and his contributions as a Director have positioned us well for continued success,” added Mikulich.

“On behalf of the entire board, management team and appreciative shareholders, I want to thank Eric for his valued service,” said Mikulich. “He will be missed. We wish him great health and happiness as he looks forward to spending more time with his wife, children and grandchildren.”

The retirement of Mr. Slavens from the Board brings the number of directors to nine, including seven independent directors. The Company has no current intention to fill the vacancy.

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,500 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest commercial real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Vice President, Investor Relations, Altus Group Limited

(416) 641-9773

camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.