Wesdome Announces Ongoing Drilling of Kiena Deep A Zone and Returns 141.4 g/t Gold Over 13.2 Metres

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces additional results from the ongoing underground definition and exploration drilling at its 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex, in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Four drills continue to operate on the 105 Level (1050 metre level) exploration ramp completing the infill and immediate plunge extension drilling of the Kiena Deep A Zone. This drilling has continued to confirm the overall continuity of the geometry and the high grade gold mineralization of the Kiena Deep A Zone and identifying additional mineralization outside of the current resource estimate. Recent drilling, including hole 6580 and its wedge hole 6580A, intersected 8 metres core length of quartz veining and visible gold mineralization an additional 50 and 20 metres, respectively, down plunge of the A Zone that now extends over 770 metres (see Figure 1 and Photographs 1 & 2). Assay results from these holes are pending. This continued drilling will be used to update the mineral resources in 2020.

Highlights of the new drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1. Approximate mineralized locations depicted in Figure 1.

Kiena Deep A Zone

Hole 6486: 141.4 g/t Au over 13.2 m core length (23.0 g/t Au cut, 13.2 m true width)

Hole 6545: 185.8 g/t Au over 3.1 m core length (29.3 g/t Au cut, 2.4 m true width)

Hole 6559: 70.9 g/t Au over 6.9 m core length (39.9 g/t Au cut, 4.5 m true width)

Hole 6568: 33.5 g/t Au over 10.5 m core length (15.5 g/t Au cut, 6.5 m true width)

All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are estimated.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “We are extremely pleased with the recent drilling results that continue to illustrate the high grade nature and continuity of the A Zone, especially as we assess the potential restart of the operation with the ongoing PEA study that is expected to be completed in H1 2020.”

“Additionally, the 79 Level drift will be completed at the end of the month and will provide an optimal platform to test the up plunge extension of the A Zone and ultimately will be used for production at a later date as it connects the Upper A Zone and Lower VC Zones to the main shaft. Any additional resources found in this area could greatly enhance the project restart time and initial capital investment.”

Meanwhile a 5th drill is located on the 67 Level and continues to return high grade intersections down dip of the VC zones. Earlier in the year, a number of significant drill intersections were returned from this area, including 31.1 g/t Au over 5.1 metres.

Highlights of the new drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

VC Zone

Hole 6548: 30.4 g/t Au over 2.0 m core length (30.4 g/t Au cut, 1.7 m true width)

Hole 6556: 17.4 g/t Au over 3.0 m core length (17.4 g/t Au cut, 2.2 m true width)

Hole 6586: 12.7 g/t Au over 6.0 m core length (12.7 g/t Au cut, 5.0 m true width)

All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are estimated.

The drilling of the potential up plunge extension of the Kiena Deep A Zone will commence shortly and be completed using the 79 Level drift. Development of 79 Level commenced in August and the planned 590 metres of development will be completed by the end of the month. This development will provide the necessary drill platforms to better define the up plunge of the A Zone and also to improve our understanding of where the transition occurs between the VC zones more sulfide rich gold mineralization to the quartz veining with visible gold style of mineralization in the Kiena Deep A Zone. It is currently interpreted that A Zone is folded as it extends up plunge to intersect the VC1 and VC6 zones. Two additional drills, for a total of seven drills at site, have been ordered and the first drill is being mobilized and expected to be underground by the end of this week. See Figure 1 showing the area to be tested from 79 Level in Q1 2020.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Senior Project Geologist of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was done at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying was done by fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 137.9 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

For further information, please contact:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Table 1: Kiena Complex Drilling Assay and Composite Results

Composites

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Estimated True width (m) Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t Au) Zone 6486* 55.8 69.0 13.2 13.2 141.44 22.95 A Zone 6486 79.9 85.6 5.7 5.7 36.32 32.28 A1 Zone 6487 59.0 64.0 5.0 4.5 24.76 24.76 A Zone 6488 63.2 68.7 5.5 4.5 8.23 8.23 A Zone 6499 150.0 154.6 4.6 3.7 4.51 4.51 A Zone 6502 220.4 225.8 5.4 2.7 36.21 18.25 A1 Zone 6502 249.4 254.4 5.0 3.8 5.10 5.10 A2 Zone 6503 199.9 205.3 5.4 4.0 17.31 13.79 A Zone 6503 208.7 212.3 3.6 2.5 11.30 11.30 A1 Zone 6504 191.3 196.1 4.8 2.5 32.89 26.70 A Zone 6504 202.3 206.3 4.0 2.8 6.63 6.63 A1 Zone 6507 481.2 483.8 2.6 1.3 19.01 19.01 A2 Zone 6509 426.0 428.0 2.0 1.0 89.13 45.13 A1 Zone 6520 573.0 574.4 1.4 0.7 54.36 32.22 A1 Zone 6520A 334.9 338.9 4.0 1.9 4.45 4.45 A2 Zone 6538 241.4 244.6 3.2 2.0 10.02 10.02 A Zone 6539 216.4 226.4 10.0 5.6 7.96 7.96 A Zone 6540 227.3 235.5 8.2 6.8 24.89 19.28 A Zone 6540 243.3 250.3 7.0 5.8 8.14 8.14 A1 Zone 6541 252.0 254.0 2.0 1.4 110.08 45.08 A Zone 6542 215.0 221.0 6.0 3.4 77.28 18.78 A Zone 6543 233.7 237.7 4.0 2.0 5.90 5.90 A Zone 6545* 255.9 259.0 3.1 2.4 185.79 29.34 A Zone 6545* 281.0 285.0 4.0 3.1 43.17 26.04 A1 Zone 6548 427.5 431.5 4.0 3.0 6.20 6.20 VC1 Zone 6548 470.5 472.5 2.0 1.7 30.43 30.43 VC1 Zone 6549 298.5 316.5 18.0 7.7 6.43 6.43 A Zone 6550 304.2 306.0 1.8 1.0 85.91 25.63 A Zone 6550 317.6 320.6 3.0 2.0 20.85 20.85 A1 Zone 6552 326.7 335.1 8.4 6.0 28.89 28.89 A Zone 6553* 336.6 341.0 4.4 3.0 16.35 16.35 A Zone 6553* 354.2 361.3 7.1 4.5 15.49 15.49 A1 Zone 6555 690.1 692.1 2.0 1.3 13.88 13.88 A1 Zone 6555 704.1 712.5 8.4 5.5 19.99 16.06 A2 Zone 6556 241.4 244.4 3.0 2.2 17.44 17.44 VC6 Zone 6556 486.2 489.4 3.2 3.0 6.40 6.40 VC1 Zone 6559 67.6 74.5 6.9 4.5 70.87 39.87 A Zone 6559 112.6 116.3 3.7 2.4 9.17 9.17 A2 Zone 6560 68.4 77.4 9.0 6.0 8.97 8.97 A Zone 6561 58.2 61.2 3.0 2.0 44.34 44.34 A Zone 6568 85.2 95.7 10.5 6.5 33.50 15.49 A Zone 6569A 78.8 87.7 8.9 5.5 18.19 14.09 A Zone 6586 212.0 214.6 2.6 2.3 12.28 12.28 VC6 Zone 6586 451.6 457.6 6.0 5.0 12.72 12.72 VC1 Zone * Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending

Assays

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m)

Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade

(90 g/t Au) Name Zone 6486 55.8 56.6 0.8 4.82 4.82 A Zone 6486 56.6 57.6 1.0 0.26 0.26 A Zone 6486 57.6 58.6 1.0 1000.00 90.00 A Zone 6486 58.6 59.6 1.0 193.00 90.00 A Zone 6486 59.6 60.6 1.0 12.65 12.65 A Zone 6486 60.6 61.6 1.0 0.10 0.10 A Zone 6486 61.6 62.7 1.1 0.14 0.14 A Zone 6486 62.7 63.8 1.1 591* 90.00 A Zone 6486 63.8 64.6 0.8 1.18 1.18 A Zone 6486 64.6 65.3 0.7 1.26 1.26 A Zone 6486 65.3 66 0.7 9.17 9.17 A Zone 6486 66 67 1.0 0.07 0.07 A Zone 6486 67 68 1.0 0.10 0.10 A Zone 6486 68 69 1.0 9.95 9.95 A Zone 6486 79.9 80.9 1.0 1.95 1.95 A1 Zone 6486 80.9 81.9 1.0 85.70 85.70 A1 Zone 6486 81.9 82.9 1.0 0.13 0.13 A1 Zone 6486 82.9 83.6 0.7 0.03 0.03 A1 Zone 6486 83.6 84.6 1.0 6.21 6.21 A1 Zone 6486 84.6 85.6 1.0 113.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6487 59 60 1.0 14.60 14.60 A Zone 6487 60 60.7 0.7 27.50 27.50 A Zone 6487 60.7 61.4 0.7 80.80 80.80 A Zone 6487 61.4 62 0.6 1.50 1.50 A Zone 6487 62 63 1.0 31.90 31.90 A Zone 6487 63 64 1.0 0.58 0.58 A Zone 6488 63.2 63.7 0.5 87.40 87.40 A Zone 6488 63.7 64.7 1.0 0.05 0.05 A Zone 6488 64.7 65.7 1.0 0.05 0.05 A Zone 6488 65.7 66.7 1.0 0.01 0.01 A Zone 6488 66.7 67.7 1.0 0.01 0.01 A Zone 6488 67.7 68.7 1.0 1.45 1.45 A Zone 6499 150 151 1.0 0.29 0.29 A Zone 6499 151 152 1.0 19.05 19.05 A Zone 6499 152 152.6 0.6 0.05 0.05 A Zone 6499 152.6 153.6 1.0 0.06 0.06 A Zone 6499 153.6 154.6 1.0 1.31 1.31 A Zone 6502 220.4 221.1 0.7 1.15 1.15 A1 Zone 6502 221.1 221.8 0.7 0.44 0.44 A1 Zone 6502 221.8 222.8 1.0 187.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6502 222.8 223.8 1.0 2.91 2.91 A1 Zone 6502 223.8 224.8 1.0 3.47 3.47 A1 Zone 6502 224.8 225.8 1.0 1.04 1.04 A1 Zone 6502 249.4 250.4 1.0 21.80 21.80 A2 Zone 6502 250.4 251.4 1.0 0.08 0.08 A2 Zone 6502 251.4 252.4 1.0 0.03 0.03 A2 Zone 6502 252.4 253.4 1.0 0.01 0.01 A2 Zone 6502 253.4 254.4 1.0 3.56 3.56 A2 Zone 6503 199.9 200.7 0.8 29.70 29.70 A Zone 6503 200.7 201.4 0.7 0.24 0.24 A Zone 6503 201.4 202.1 0.7 0.36 0.36 A Zone 6503 202.1 202.8 0.7 4.82 4.82 A Zone 6503 202.8 203.3 0.5 128.00 90.00 A Zone 6503 203.3 204.3 1.0 0.65 0.65 A Zone 6503 204.3 205.3 1.0 1.27 1.27 A Zone 6503 208.7 209.7 1.0 37.60 37.60 A1 Zone 6503 209.7 210.4 0.7 2.50 2.50 A1 Zone 6503 210.4 211.1 0.7 1.64 1.64 A1 Zone 6503 211.1 211.7 0.6 0.18 0.18 A1 Zone 6503 211.7 212.3 0.6 0.105 0.1 A1 Zone 6504 191.3 191.9 0.6 1.19 1.19 A Zone 6504 191.9 192.8 0.9 0.22 0.22 A Zone 6504 192.8 193.7 0.9 123.00 90.00 A Zone 6504 194.3 195.1 0.8 0.80 0.80 A Zone 6504 195.1 196.1 1.0 45.60 45.60 A Zone 6504 202.3 203.3 1.0 0.48 0.48 A1 Zone 6504 203.3 204.3 1.0 0.20 0.20 A1 Zone 6504 204.3 205.4 1.1 2.29 2.29 A1 Zone 6504 205.4 206.3 0.9 25.90 25.90 A1 Zone 6507 481.2 482.1 0.9 0.47 0.47 A2 Zone 6507 482.1 482.8 0.7 19.70 19.70 A2 Zone 6507 482.8 483.8 1.0 35.20 35.20 A2 Zone 6509 426 427 1.0 178.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6509 427 428 1.0 0.26 0.26 A1 Zone 6520 573 573.9 0.9 0.12 0.12 A1 Zone 6520 573.9 574.4 0.5 152.00 90.00 A1 Zone 6520A 334.9 335.5 0.6 2.49 2.49 A2 Zone 6520A 335.5 336.3 0.8 14.10 14.10 A2 Zone 6520A 336.3 337 0.7 0.65 0.65 A2 Zone 6520A 337 337.7 0.7 1.69 1.68 A2 Zone 6520A 337.7 338.3 0.6 3.04 3.04 A2 Zone 6520A 338.3 338.9 0.6 2.65 2.65 A2 Zone 6538 241.4 242 0.6 0.96 0.96 A Zone 6538 242 242.6 0.6 15.40 15.40 A Zone 6538 242.6 243.6 1.0 21.80 21.80 A Zone 6538 243.6 244.6 1.0 0.46 0.46 A Zone 6539 216.4 217.4 1.0 16.15 16.15 A Zone 6539 217.4 218.4 1.0 0.03 0.03 A Zone 6539 218.4 219.4 1.0 3.44 3.44 A Zone 6539 219.4 220.4 1.0 0.93 0.93 A Zone 6539 220.4 221.4 1.0 2.19 2.19 A Zone 6539 221.4 222.4 1.0 4.29 4.29 A Zone 6539 222.4 223.4 1.0 0.10 0.10 A Zone 6539 223.4 224.4 1.0 0.03 0.03 A Zone 6539 224.4 225.4 1.0 0.03 0.03 A Zone 6539 225.4 226.4 1.0 52.40 52.40 A Zone 6540 227.3 228.3 1.0 2.92 2.92 A Zone 6540 228.3 229.3 1.0 2.89 2.89 A Zone 6540 229.3 230.3 1.0 0.90 0.90 A Zone 6540 230.3 231.3 1.0 2.25 2.25 A Zone 6540 231.3 232.3 1.0 4.05 4.05 A Zone 6540 232.3 233.3 1.0 14.65 14.65 A Zone 6540 233.3 234.3 1.0 136.00 90.00 A Zone 6540 234.3 235.3 1.0 40.40 40.40 A Zone 6540 243.3 244.1 0.8 1.61 1.61 A1 Zone 6540 244.1 245.3 1.2 27.20 27.20 A1 Zone 6540 245.3 246.3 1.0 0.06 0.06 A1 Zone 6540 246.3 247.2 0.9 0.77 0.77 A1 Zone 6540 247.2 248.3 1.1 0.07 0.07 A1 Zone 6540 248.3 249.3 1.0 21.00 21.00 A1 Zone 6540 249.3 250.3 1.0 1.24 1.24 A1 Zone 6541 252 253 1.0 220.00 90.00 A Zone 6541 253 254 1.0 0.16 0.16 A Zone 6542 215 216 1.0 1.26 1.26 A Zone 6542 216 216.8 0.8 0.68 0.68 A Zone 6542 216.8 217.8 1.0 441.00 90.00 A Zone 6542 217.8 219 1.2 0.84 0.84 A Zone 6542 219 220 1.0 0.91 0.91 A Zone 6542 220 221 1.0 18.95 18.95 A Zone 6543 233.7 234.7 1.0 5.75 5.75 A Zone 6543 234.7 235.7 1.0 1.10 1.10 A Zone 6543 235.7 236.7 1.0 14.90 14.90 A Zone 6543 236.7 237.7 1.0 1.83 1.83 A Zone 6545 255.9 256.9 1.0 0.62 0.62 A Zone 6545 256.9 257.9 1.0 575* 90.00 A Zone 6545 257.9 259 1.1 0.30 0.30 A Zone 6545 281.0 282.0 1.0 0.40 0.40 A1 Zone 6545 282.0 283.0 1.0 158.5* 90.00 A1 Zone 6545 283.0 284.0 1.0 12.3* 12.30 A1 Zone 6545 284.0 285.0 1.0 1.47 1.47 A1 Zone 6548 427.5 428.5 1.0 3.32 3.32 VC1 Zone 6548 428.5 429.5 1.0 12.50 12.50 VC1 Zone 6548 429.5 430.5 1.0 5.48 5.48 VC1 Zone 6548 430.5 431.5 1.0 3.50 3.50 VC1 Zone 6548 470.5 471.5 1.0 55.50 55.50 VC1 Zone 6548 471.5 472.5 1.0 5.36 5.36 VC1 Zone 6549 298.5 299.5 1.0 24.50 24.50 A Zone 6549 299.5 300.5 1.0 0.68 0.68 A Zone 6549 300.5 301.5 1.0 0.19 0.19 A Zone 6549 301.5 302.5 1.0 0.38 0.38 A Zone 6549 302.5 303.5 1.0 5.47 5.47 A Zone 6549 303.5 304.5 1.0 0.19 0.19 A Zone 6549 304.5 305.5 1.0 2.10 2.10 A Zone 6549 305.5 306.5 1.0 2.02 2.02 A Zone 6549 306.5 307.5 1.0 0.08 0.08 A Zone 6549 307.5 308.5 1.0 6.85 6.85 A Zone 6549 308.5 309.5 1.0 5.56 5.56 A Zone 6549 309.5 310.5 1.0 0.29 0.28 A Zone 6549 310.5 311.5 1.0 15.90 15.90 A Zone 6549 311.5 312.5 1.0 2.84 2.84 A Zone 6549 312.5 313.5 1.0 3.77 3.76 A Zone 6549 313.5 314.5 1.0 6.18 6.18 A Zone 6549 314.5 315.2 0.7 41.80 41.80 A Zone 6549 315.2 315.7 0.5 15.95 15.95 A Zone 6549 315.7 316.5 0.8 1.81 1.81 A Zone 6550 304.2 304.7 0.5 307.00 90.00 A Zone 6550 304.7 305.7 1.0 0.48 0.48 A Zone 6550 305.7 306.6 0.9 2.19 2.19 A Zone 6550 317.6 318.6 1.0 2.49 2.49 A1 Zone 6550 318.6 319.6 1.0 19.85 19.85 A1 Zone 6550 319.6 320.6 1.0 40.20 40.20 A1 Zone 6552 326.7 327.7 1.0 30.2* 30.20 A Zone 6552 327.7 328.7 1.0 71.7* 71.70 A Zone 6552 328.7 329.7 1.0 28.05* 28.05 A Zone 6552 329.7 330.7 1.0 2.37 2.37 A Zone 6552 330.7 331.6 0.9 44.9* 44.90 A Zone 6552 331.6 332.5 0.9 63.5* 63.50 A Zone 6552 332.5 333.3 0.8 8.83 8.83 A Zone 6552 333.3 334 0.7 0.19 0.19 A Zone 6552 334 335.1 1.1 5.08 5.08 A Zone 6553 337.7 338.8 1.1 48.70* 48.70 A Zone 6553 338.8 339.9 1.1 0.19 0.19 A Zone 6553 339.9 341 1.1 0.17 0.17 A Zone 6553 354.2 355.2 1.0 18.95* 18.95 A1 Zone 6553 355.2 356.2 1.0 0.05 0.05 A1 Zone 6553 356.2 357.1 0.9 0.10 0.10 A1 Zone 6553 357.1 358 0.9 0.10 0.10 A1 Zone 6553 358 359 1.0 0.10 0.10 A1 Zone 6553 359 360 1.0 0.08 0.08 A1 Zone 6553 360 361.3 1.3 69.7* 69.70 A1 Zone 6555 690.1 691.1 1.0 0.35 0.35 A1 Zone 6555 691.1 692.1 1.0 27.40 27.40 A1 Zone 6555 704.1 705.1 1.0 123.00 90.00 A2 Zone 6555 705.1 706 0.9 28.70 28.70 A2 Zone 6555 706 707.1 1.1 0.20 0.20 A2 Zone 6555 707.1 708.2 1.1 0.29 0.29 A2 Zone 6555 708.2 709.2 1.0 1.09 1.09 A2 Zone 6555 709.2 710.2 1.0 0.27 0.27 A2 Zone 6555 710.2 711.2 1.0 0.58 0.58 A2 Zone 6555 711.2 712.5 1.3 12.75 12.75 A2 Zone 6556 241.4 242.4 1.0 4.41 4.41 VC6 Zone 6556 242.4 243.4 1.0 31.40 31.40 VC6 Zone 6556 243.4 244.4 1.0 16.50 16.50 VC6 Zone 6556 486.2 487.2 1.0 6.01 6.01 VC1 Zone 6556 487.2 488.4 1.2 7.52 7.52 VC1 Zone 6556 488.4 489.4 1.0 5.45 5.45 VC1 Zone 6559 67.6 68.6 1.0 223.00 90.00 A Zone 6559 68.6 69.6 1.0 8.48 8.48 A Zone 6559 69.6 70.6 1.0 125.00 90.00 A Zone 6559 70.6 71.6 1.0 0.34 0.34 A Zone 6559 71.6 72.6 1.0 0.63 0.63 A Zone 6559 72.6 73.6 1.0 4.64 4.64 A Zone 6559 73.6 74.5 0.9 141.00 90.00 A Zone 6559 112.6 113.3 0.7 44.90 44.90 A2 Zone 6559 113.3 114.3 1.0 0.21 0.21 A2 Zone 6559 114.3 115.3 1.0 0.20 0.20 A2 Zone 6559 115.3 116.3 1.0 2.10 2.10 A2 Zone 6560 68.4 69.4 1.0 17.45 17.45 A Zone 6560 69.4 70.4 1.0 2.34 2.34 A Zone 6560 70.4 71.4 1.0 14.20 14.20 A Zone 6560 71.4 72.4 1.0 0.43 0.43 A Zone 6560 72.4 73.4 1.0 31.40 31.40 A Zone 6560 73.4 74.4 1.0 2.39 2.39 A Zone 6560 74.4 75.4 1.0 0.44 0.44 A Zone 6560 75.4 76.4 1.0 6.80 6.80 A Zone 6560 76.4 77.4 1.0 5.29 5.29 A Zone 6561 58.2 59.2 1.0 87.50 87.50 A Zone 6561 59.2 60.2 1.0 45.30 45.30 A Zone 6561 60.2 61.2 1.0 0.22 0.22 A Zone 6568 85.2 85.7 0.5 128.50 90.00 A Zone 6568 85.7 86.7 1.0 1.44 1.44 A Zone 6568 86.7 87.9 1.2 0.26 0.26 A Zone 6568 87.9 89.1 1.2 0.39 0.39 A Zone 6568 89.1 89.7 0.6 373.00 90.00 A Zone 6568 89.7 90.7 1.0 9.60 9.60 A Zone 6568 90.7 91.7 1.0 0.90 0.90 A Zone 6568 91.7 92.7 1.0 1.14 1.14 A Zone 6568 92.7 93.6 0.9 0.29 0.29 A Zone 6568 93.6 94.7 1.1 43.90 43.90 A Zone 6568 94.7 95.7 1.0 1.29 1.29 A Zone 6569A 78.8 79.8 1.0 126.50 90.00 A Zone 6569A 79.8 80.8 1.0 11.90 11.90 A Zone 6569A 80.8 81.8 1.0 0.01 0.01 A Zone 6569A 81.8 82.8 1.0 0.02 0.02 A Zone 6569A 82.8 83.8 1.0 0.02 0.02 A Zone 6569A 83.8 84.8 1.0 0.07 0.07 A Zone 6569A 84.8 85.8 1.0 0.24 0.24 A Zone 6569A 85.8 86.3 0.5 0.52 0.52 A Zone 6569A 86.3 87 0.7 18.15 18.15 A Zone 6569A 87 87.7 0.7 14.55 14.55 A Zone 6586 212 213.4 1.4 0.94 0.94 VC6 Zone 6586 213.4 214.6 1.2 25.50 25.50 VC6 Zone 6586 451.6 452.6 1.0 6.62 6.62 VC1 Zone 6586 452.6 453.6 1.0 5.54 5.54 VC1 Zone 6586 453.6 454.6 1.0 53.90 53.90 VC1 Zone 6586 454.6 455.6 1.0 0.04 0.04 VC1 Zone 6586 455.6 456.6 1.0 0.01 0.01 VC1 Zone 6586 456.6 457.6 1.0 10.20 10.20 VC1 Zone * Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e97201e8-8ee7-41eb-bcf4-e35811cce529

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/661a576c-2757-4082-9017-0273b79c465d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cef774b3-7d75-472a-905e-f00894ab0fd9

PDF available:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e6156d56-86d9-4730-910f-858aa38353dd

Figure 1 3D View of Kiena Deep A and VC Zones Picture 1 Hole 6580 Picture 2 Hole 6580



