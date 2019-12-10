Bone Bank Allografts Announces Partnership with Yankee Alliance

Agreement provides 15,000 members access to high-quality Orthobiologics

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bone Bank Allografts (BBA), a leading provider of regenerative medicine technologies to the surgical community, announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Yankee Alliance, a group purchasing organization (GPO) with more than 15,000 members across the United States. The agreement covers BBA’s comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics that include surgical allograft options from traditional bone and soft tissues to specialty custom products for transplant.



“We are excited about our new long-term partnership with Yankee Alliance as their members now have greater access to high-quality solutions that address hospital and surgeon needs at a lower total cost of care today as well as moving forward,” said Chris Gould, Senior Director of National Accounts at BBA.

“Yankee Alliance has chosen to partner with BBA in order to give our Members access to high-quality allograft products from a leading provider of regenerative medicine technologies to the surgical community at a very competitive price point,” said Leigh Lambert, Senior Manager, Contracting & Legal Affairs at Yankee Alliance. “We look forward to working with BBA to provide savings and quality products to our Membership.”

About Bone Bank Allografts (BBA)

Located in San Antonio, Texas BBA is leading provider of regenerative medicine technologies to the surgical community. Utilized in over 1 million successful transplantations since 1993, BBA is dedicated to maximizing the gift of donations by developing solutions that promote healing and recovery. BBA is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB), registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and in compliance with the FDA’s Good Tissue Practices. Visit bonebank.com to learn more.

About Yankee Alliance

Yankee Alliance, an owner of Premier Inc., is a group purchasing organization founded in 1984 on a belief in collaboration, that working together can achieve more than working alone. Its mission is twofold: to work with members to reduce supply and operating expenses through aggregation of data, purchasing, ideas and knowledge and to excel in strategic innovations that continually assist members in reducing their cost while recognizing their individual needs. Today, Yankee Alliance remains true to the foundational belief in collaboration and has grown to over 15,000 members in all classes of trades across all 50 states. WWW.YANKEEALLIANCE.COM.

