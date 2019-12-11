Lifetime Education & Nonprofit Leader Ellen Moir Joins BookNook Advisory Board

BookNook continued increasing the depth of experience on its advisory board today by adding longtime education leader and teacher advocate, Ellen Moir.

OAKLAND, CA, USA, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BookNook continued increasing the depth of experience on its advisory board today by adding longtime education leader and teacher advocate, Ellen Moir.Ellen is the Founder and former CEO of the New Teacher Center, a national nonprofit dedicated to improving student learning by accelerating the effectiveness of teachers and school leaders. Ellen’s deep expertise will help BookNook improve on its professional development process for teachers across the US that use BookNook to help them provide world class reading instruction.Ellen also brings with her a wealth of knowledge about school districts and their operations which will increase the effectiveness of the BookNook partnerships team as they implement in more districts across the country.“Ellen is a legend in the teaching community and brings a unique and incredibly valuable perspective to efforts to support teachers in those challenging first few years on the job,” said Michael Lombardo, BookNook’s CEO and Founder. “She will help us continue to refine our platform for teachers of all backgrounds and we look forward to partnering with her to realize our shared vision that every child in the United State should get excellent teaching every day.”Ellen said “I continue to be impressed with what BookNook has been able to do with technology; particularly the way it scaffolds for teachers, para-educators, and afterschool employees. I’m extremely lucky to have joined forces with such a talented group who cares about teachers and ensuring that their students get the best instructional content.”--About BookNookBookNook is on a mission to ensure every child has access to a world-class teaching with an adaptive digital reading and language platform that helps students make measurable progress in improving achievement. With a headquarters in Oakland, CA, BookNook has partners and employees across 19 states dedicated to serving the student in their community with an easy-to-use, rigorous, and fun platform.



