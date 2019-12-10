alphaDIRECT Advisors Discusses the Renewable Future with Capstone Turbine’s Chief Revenue Officer, Mr. James “Jim” Crouse

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- alphaDIRECT Advisors, an Investor Intelligence firm, announced today that Shawn Severson, Founding Partner, conducted a review of the renewable future with Capstone Turbine Corporation’s Chief Revenue Officer, James “Jim” Crouse.

“A combination of increased corporate focus on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) principals, government policies, regulations and better economics are creating strong tailwinds for the broader renewable energy sectors. This plays very well into Capstone’s core product offerings, in our view, as they are able to effectively and economically supply power while reducing both NOx and CO2 for its customers. Based on Capstone’s analysis, the Company has a global installed power base that has managed to lower CO2 emission to the tune of approximately 350,000 tons in FY19, while simultaneously generating financials savings of approximately $253 million dollars for its customers. We believe Capstone’s energy systems are highly complementary to these broader megatrends and actively support the EPA’s Natural Gas STAR program focused on reducing methane emissions within our domestic oil and gas operations while also supporting energy efficiency initiatives through CHP and the Department of Energy’s regional CHP Technical Assistance Partnership. It is also noteworthy that Capstone’s products can run on biogas or renewable natural gas, which we believe is a growing component in the market and can enable customers to generate power with essentially a net-zero cargo footprint,” said Mr. Severson, Founding Partner of alphaDIRECT Advisors.

To read the full interview, please click the link below:

https://www.alphadirectadvisors.com/emerging-growth-sector/capstone-turbine-cpst-and-the-renewable-future

About alphaDIRECT Advisors

alphaDIRECT Advisors, a division of EnergyTech Investor, LLC, is a Publishing and Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook, and risks. alphaDIRECT's expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including EnergyTechnology, Cleantech, Emerging Growth, Industrial and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). alphaDIRECT was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst, Mr. Shawn Severson, after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. alphaDIRECT's mission is to bridge the information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (Nasdaq: CPST) is the world’s leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, providing scalable systems focusing on 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of gaseous or liquid fuels and are the ideal solution for today's distributed power generation needs. To date, Capstone has shipped over 9,000 units to 73 countries and have saved customers an estimated $253 million in annual energy costs and 350,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

To receive complimentary news and updates from alphaDIRECT Advisors, please visit:

www.alphadirectadvisors.com

Sign up to follow alphaDIRECT Advisors at:

https://twitter.com/alpha_DIRECT

Attachment

Shawn Severson alphaDIRECT Advisors +1 415-233-7094 shawn@alphadirectadvisors.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.