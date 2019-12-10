THOMPSON CREEK WINDOW COMPANY IS A 2019 TOP WORKPLACE IN BALTIMORE

Ranked among top 5% of small employers in Baltimore

/EIN News/ -- Lanham, Maryland,, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thompson Creek Window Company has been named one of The Baltimore Sun 2019 Top Workplaces ranking among the top 5% of small-sized employers in that area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC. The survey measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

This year’s list honors 135 companies including government contractors, law firms, nonprofits, schools, and businesses. A family-owned window and home improvement products manufacturing and installation company, Thompson Creek was the top workplace listed in the Home Improvement / Home Remodeling industry.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top workplaces in the Baltimore area. This recognition is a testament to what happens when our whole team aligns with our company culture and values,” Rick Wuest, Thompson Creek CEO said. “Our workplace has become a competitive advantage, and, as a growing company, we are always seeking highly motivated and talented employees to be part of our team.” Apply to build a career with Thompson Creek Window Company.

For more about The Baltimore Sun’s Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year’s honorees, visit https://www.baltimoresun.com/business/topworkplaces/bs-bz-top-workplaces-2019-full-tables-20191206-qtirqwuil5dkvfzr6fwf2svne4-story.html

About Thompson Creek Window Company

Thompson Creek Window Company is a family-owned manufacturer and installer of energy-efficient home improvement replacement products. Founded in 1980, the Company has evolved into one of the leading specialty home improvement manufacturing and contracting companies in the nation. We provide top-quality replacement windows and doors, vinyl siding, roofing and a clog-free gutter system. Thompson Creek Window Company is headquartered in Lanham, MD, and manufacturers our products in Upper Marlboro, MD, employing more than 400 people in Maryland, Washington D.C. and Virginia.

