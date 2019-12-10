Grits & Glamour Tour at Tulalip Resort Casino on September 26, 2020 Tickets for the powerhouse duo Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan go on sale July 31 Tulalip Resort Casino - gaming, luxury accommodations, entertainment, and fine dining

TULALIP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country divas Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan will delight the audience with heartfelt songs and stories as they grace the Orca Ballroom stage with their Grits and Glamour tour on September 26 at Tulalip Resort Casino. Combined, they have 28 top 10 hits, more than 18 million records sold and 12 number one songs. As veteran performers and recording artists, Pam and Lorrie are no strangers to Grammy wins, CMA awards, movie roles, television credits and even Broadway stardom. They also carry on the legacy of their fathers, Mel Tillis and the late Opry star George Morgan.

It will be a memorable night of captivating and timeless country music that you won’t want to miss. Their strong vocals and tight harmonies on songs such as Pam’s “Maybe It Was Memphis” to Lorrie’s “Something In Red,” will glam up this gritty and heartfelt performance at Tulalip Resort Casino.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 31, at 10a.m., and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or service charge free at the Tulalip Box Office.

About Tulalip Resort Casino

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington State. The AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and eight dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela’s and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200. It is an enterprise of the Tulalip Tribes. For reservations, please call 866.716.7162 or visit us at www.TulalipCasino.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



