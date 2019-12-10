AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report November 2019

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

November YTD - November Beginning



Inventory 2019 2018 %Chg 2019 2018 %Chg Nov 2019 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 7,205 7,354 -2.0 151,981 144,842 4.9 91,203 40 < 100 HP 3,189 3,127 2.0 54,622 54,258 0.7 35,031 100+ HP 753 714 5.5 16,763 16,240 3.2 7,729 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 11,147 11,195 -0.4 223,366 215,340 3.7 133,963 4WD Farm Tractors 106 172 -38.4 2,567 2,484 3.3 684 Total Farm Tractors 11,253 11,367 -1.0 225,933 217,824 3.7 134,647 Self-Prop Combines 160 213 -24.9 4,272 4,228 1.0 762

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Contact: Sandra Mason Smason@aem.org



