AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report November 2019

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  November   YTD - November Beginning

Inventory
  2019 2018 %Chg   2019 2018 %Chg Nov 2019
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 7,205 7,354 -2.0   151,981 144,842 4.9 91,203
  40 < 100 HP 3,189 3,127 2.0   54,622 54,258 0.7 35,031
  100+ HP 753 714 5.5   16,763 16,240 3.2 7,729
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 11,147 11,195 -0.4   223,366 215,340 3.7 133,963
4WD Farm Tractors 106 172 -38.4   2,567 2,484 3.3 684
Total Farm Tractors 11,253 11,367 -1.0   225,933 217,824 3.7 134,647
Self-Prop Combines 160 213 -24.9   4,272 4,228 1.0 762
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Contact:     Sandra Mason
      Smason@aem.org
       

