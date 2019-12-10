2019 Annual Strategy Dossier of John Deere, CNH, AGCO, CLAAS, SDF, and Kubota - The World's Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers
This annual 2019 edition of the report analyses the Overarching Strategic Focus & Priorities and provides comprehensive insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being conceptualized, formulated & implemented by the World's Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon as the industry faces headwinds with demand for agriculture equipment on a sluggish recovery path after a long phase of demand downturn.
The demand for agriculture equipment remains on a difficult trajectory with challenging farm economics prevailing across most parts of the world further exacerbated by aberrant weather conditions and the onset of U.S.-China trade war creating pressures & uncertainty for the near term outlook for farm incomes. However, the long term industry fundamentals remain robust with the global agricultural output required to double itself by 2050 in order to match the rate of global population growth. The global agriculture equipment industry is also in the midst of a technology-driven evolution phase led by connectivity, autonomous and alternate fuel based powertrain technologies aimed at efficiency and sustainability.
The current phase of the agriculture industry's development and its likely evolution over medium term quintessentially is going to be defined and shaped by technology which has been rapidly evolving and is poised to disrupt markets at a lightning pace. The industry OEMs & players; which are able to adopt, invest in & incorporate right technologies for right applications to deliver overall value to customers, end users & stakeholders while creating significant competitive advantages for themselves, by leveraging this technology led differentiation; will be at the forefront of the one of the most disruptive phases for the industry going forward which is likely to be marked by the introduction of a number of technology-enabled entirely new business models, concepts & solutions.
The report analyzes as to how the industry OEMs are positioned and are gearing up for the highly dynamic & rapidly evolving agriculture landscape based on a comprehensive analysis of their strategies & plans. The initial sections of the report provide a snapshot & overview of the market positioning & financial performance of each industry OEM. The middle sections of the report provide a comprehensive analysis of the overall Strategy Focus as well as Insights into the Key Strategies and Plans for the OEMs. The report concludes by analyzing key trends, issues & challenges likely to shape the future, outlining potential growth opportunities & projecting market outlook as well as demand growth projections for the near to the medium horizon.
