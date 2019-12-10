Global $21.6Bn Refrigerated Transport Market Analysis and Outlook 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Transport Market by Application (Chilled food and Frozen food), Mode of Transportation (Road, Sea, Rail, and Air), Vehicle Type (LCV, MHCV, and HCV), Temperature (Single and Multi-temperature), Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global refrigerated transport market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2025.

Factors such as the rising demand for chilled & frozen products, especially particularly in the emerging developing countries of the Asia Pacific region is expected projected to fuel drive the growth of the refrigerated transport market.



By application, the chilled food product segment is accounted for the largest share in 2019



The chilled food segment accounted for a major share in the global refrigerated transport market, on the basis of application, in 2018. The chilled food products segment covers a wide variety of products such as milk, dairy products, which include such as butter, yogurt, and cheese, bakery & confectionery products, beverages, and fruits & vegetables.

The Chilled food products segment s are is expected projected to witness high-growth prospects in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East amidst due to the growing consumption of convenience foods in these regions. Apart from this, the expansion of fast-food chains and supermarkets is expected projected to create lucrative opportunities for chilled food product manufacturers and refrigerated transport service providers in the coming years.



By temperature, the single-temperatures segment in the refrigerated transport market has accounted for a larger share in 2019



Based on temperature, the refrigerated transport market is segmented into single- temperatures and multi-temperature. Single-temperature refrigerated vehicles maintain a single temperature while transporting perishable goods. On the other hand, in multi-temperature refrigerated vehicles maintain two or more temperatures that can be maintained.

Although, the use of multi temperatures transport remains high in refrigerated transporting that deliver more than one type of product on a trip, refrigerated transport in many countries. The refrigerated transport market is underdeveloped and now gaining momentum and manufacturers due to the increasing need to cater to the increasing demand for perishable commodities. In such various countries, single-temperature refrigerated vehicles are widely used. Hence, the market share of the single-temperature vehicles segment is estimated to be larger in the market.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing refrigerated transport market during the forecast period



Asia Pacific dominated the global refrigerated transport market for chilled food products, as well as frozen products, in 2019. In addition, it is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Infrastructure development, along with and the increased demand for chilled and frozen foods, are expected projected to create lucrative opportunities for both the service providers of refrigerated transport, service providers as well as for frozen and chilled food manufacturers in the coming years. India and China have been are witnessing a change in the eating habits of their people

Consumers seek fast food and convenience foods, which have fueled driven the growth of supermarkets and quick-service restaurants. This has led to an increase in the sales of consumer-ready frozen foods such as ice cream & frozen desserts; frozen fruits & vegetables; seafood;, and meats. To maintain the shelf life of perishable commodities, manufacturers and retailers of perishable commodities witness a high demand for refrigerated transport facilities.



This report segments the refrigerated transport market, on the basis of Application (chilled and frozen food products), mode of transportation, by temperature, by technology, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the refrigerated transport market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

