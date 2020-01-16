Nebraska US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer in Nebraska Who Had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos To Call For Direct Access To the KVO Law Firm to Discuss Compensation

"To assist a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Nebraska the Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste. People with asbestos exposure lung cancer should get compensated.” — Nebraska US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

OMAHA , NEBRASKA , USA, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Nebraska to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 if they also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service or at a workplace. The typical person like this is between 60 and 70 years old and they probably never connected their lung cancer to asbestos exposure. Compensation for a person with asbestos exposure can frequently exceed a hundred thousand dollars. Unfortunately, most people with asbestos exposure lung cancer are not aware the asbestos compensation trust funds were set up for them too.

To assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Nebraska the Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at KVO have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. For direct access to the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We offer a free service for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Nebraska that is designed to improve their potential financial compensation. We call this free service the 'list' and this service helps document how a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. It is this incredibly important information that becomes the basis for a compensation claim as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Nebraska.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, Grand Island, Kearney, Fremont, North Platte or anywhere in Nebraska. https://Nebraska.USNavyLungCancer.Com

Individuals in the state of Nebraska could have been exposed to asbestos while serving in the US Navy or while working at a power plant, at an industrial facility, at a steel mill, at an automobile manufacturing facility, at a chemical plant, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.