Russian Icon Collection – A Complete Book on Antique Russian Icons

Russian Icon is pleased to introduce Russian Icon Collection, our first collaborative project with the Museum of the Russian Icon in Moscow.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Russian Icon , a specialist online gallery of religious icon art and artifacts, is pleased to introduce our first collaborative project with the Museum of the Russian Icon in Moscow – a complete book on antique Russian icons, titled Russian Icon Collection. The book represents a collection of museum-quality icons created in the Russian Empire in the 18th-19th centuries, each accompanied by the high-resolution images and detailed iconographic descriptions provided by the leading experts in Russian icon art.Russian Icon Collection is a result of a several-year research initiative aimed at the popularization of Russian icon art, a unique form of religious art originated in the first years of Christianity. The icons included in the book come from private collections, with many pieces that have rarely or never been displayed to the public before. Each featured icon was professionally evaluated and described by Anna Ivannikova, a reputable art expert and historian who has made a significant contribution to studying antique icons, and Sergey Khodorkovskiy, a private collector and specialist in old Russian icons. Thanks to their efforts, Russian Icon Collection represents a compilation of expert knowledge gained over many years of experience.The collection of Russian icons included in the book is distinguished by a unique style and value. Most of the featured icons were created in the important iconographic centers of the Russian Empire, particularly in Palekh, Mstyora, and Kholuy. Among the highlights are 18th- and 19th-century icons depicting the scene of The Resurrection – The Harrowing of Hades, also known as “full-cycle icons” or “polnitsy.” Other interesting examples of Russian icon art presented in Russian Icon Collection are the Feodorovskaya Mother of God with the legend of the icon in 16 border scenes, a set of 12 Menaion icons with the depictions of feasts and saints for each month of the ecclesiastical year, a rare icon of the Iconostasis, and hagiographical icons of St. Alexius – the Man of God and St. Catherine, among others.Russian Icon Collection is the first book released by Russian Icon in collaboration with the Museum of the Russian Icon in Moscow. The latter is the largest private museum of Russian icons and Christian art in Russia, which was founded by the reputable art patron and philanthropist Mikhail Abramov in 2006. The Museum is housed in two historic mansions on Goncharnaya Street in Moscow, reconstructed and equipped for storing and displaying a collection of nearly 5,000 pieces. Admission is free, including guided tours, lectures, and concerts held at the Museum. PDF version of Russian Icon Collection can be downloaded on the official website of Russian Icon. The printed version of the book is expected to be released in the near future.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.