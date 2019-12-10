TORAY Introduces RAYTELA® Polymer Optical Fiber for Minimally Invasive Surgery. Able to Negotiate 9mm Radius Bends.

RAYTELA Polymer Optical Fiber Able To Negotiate Tight 9mm Radius Bends For Minimally Invasive Surgery

Toray's Raytela® is ﬂexible and can negotiate 9mm radius bends. Raytela® is a high efﬁcient transmitter of high intensity light for endoscopy devices and more.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toray , Industries Inc., announces RAYTELA® Polymer Optical Fiber for minimally invasive surgery. Endoscopy, ureteroscopy, ophthalmic surgery and other procedures require devices that are smaller and can navigate more tortuous paths than ever before. Toray has met the increasingly demanding needs for high quality imaging in the minimally invasive surgical market with the Raytelaﬁber optic cable.Toray's Raytelais a very ﬂexible and highly efﬁcient transmitter of high intensity light. Its greater light efﬁciency transmission means that it requires less intensity at the light source. An additional special characteristic is the significantly wider degree of light broadcasting at the distal end. This combination of special capabilities results in signiﬁcantly smaller diameter devices that require fewer light cables.New devices are being developed to diagnose new disease indications. Many of these devices are required to negotiate signiﬁcantly more tortuous paths than previously capable. In addition to the smaller diameter, the Raytelaoptical ﬁber can negotiate tight 9mm radius bends and bend back upon itself 180° with no diminution in light intensity. As compared to glass fibers used in many devices, Raytelahas more resistance to fracture and longer life.Available in 4 diameters from 250 µm to 1000 µm, Raytelais the new standard in optical ﬁbers for medical device illumination.



