Analysis of the World's In-Store Analytics Market, 2019-2025 - Integration of Predictive Analytics Presents Lucrative Opportunities

According to the report, the global in-store analytics market will grow at a rate of over 21% during the forecast period 2019-2025 and will be valued more than $3 billion by 2025.



The market for in-store analytics is driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud-based analytics for decision-making. For instance, in April 2019, Walmart, an American retail corporation deployed AI technology to monitor retail stores in real-time. The company is digitizing its stores with an objective to enhance the customer's buying experience.



According to the global in-store analytics market analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global in-store analytics market in 2018. With the presence of the highest number of technology innovators and increasing adoption of in-store analytics by the retail corporations to enhance customer's buying experience this region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to rising adoption of in-store analytics solutions for reforming the retail landscape during the forecast period.



Competitive Analysis



The report covers and analyzes the global in-store analytics market. Major vendors across different verticals are increasingly developing products and investments in this market, and as a result the in-store analytics market is expected to grow at a good pace in the coming years.



The key players in the in-store analytics market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.



Key Vendors



SAP

Mindtree

Happiest Minds

Capillary Technologies

Celect

Capgemini

RetailNext

Sisense

Thinkinside

These companies are providing in-store analytics solutions across areas. There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.



In-store Analytics Market Segmentation By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud-based

On the basis of deployment mode, the global in-store analytics market is segmented to on-premises and cloud-based. Cloud-based subsegment is expected to grow significantly owing to low-cost availability and user-friendly deployment mode.



In-store Analytics Market Segmentation By Application

Customer Management

Competitive Intelligence

Merchandising

Operations

Sales and Marketing

Others

Based on application, the market is segmented into Customer Management, Competitive Intelligence, Merchandising, Operations, Sales and Marketing, and Others. Customer Management and Merchandising are expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period 2019-2025 predominately due to the growing adoption of AI and analytics to gain customer insights.



In-store Analytics Market Segmentation By Component

Solutions

Services

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment in the in-store analytics market will register strong growth since these solutions are enabling retail stores to effectively identify customer preferences and build a strategy based on insights.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.2.3 Related Markets



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Ecosystem

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Need for monitoring footfall traffic data

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Lack of essential infrastructure

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Integration of predictive analytics

4.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



5 Global In-store Analytics Market, By Mode of Deployment

5.1 Overview

5.2 On-premise

5.3 Cloud-based



6 Global In-store Analytics Market, By Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Customer Management

6.3 Competitive Intelligence

6.4 Merchandising

6.5 Operations

6.6 Sales and Marketing

6.7 Others



7 Global In-store Analytics Market, By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Solution

7.3 Services



8 Global In-store Analytics Market, By Region

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 APAC

8.5 RoW



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitor Analysis

9.2 Product/Offerings

9.3 Market Developments

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

9.3.2 Expansions

9.3.3 Business Restructuring



10 Vendors Profile

10.1 Thinkinside

10.1.1 Analyst Opinion

10.1.2 Business Analysis

10.2 Happiest Minds

10.3 Sisense

10.4 Capgemini

10.5 Capillary Technologies

10.6 Celect

10.7 RetailNext

10.8 SAP

10.9 SAS Institute

10.10 Mindtree

10.11 Accenture

10.12 Coursa Retail

10.13 Walkbase

10.14 Kinexon



