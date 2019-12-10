Ready® Nutrition Named Official Sports Drink Company of the AAU

On a Mission to Prepare Elite Young Athletes

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, Pa., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready® Nutrition (@ready_nutrition), one of the fastest growing sports nutrition companies in America, today announced that Ready has been named the Official Sports Drink of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU). This agreement between AAU and Ready Nutrition is a unique partnership that will allow the fast-growing brand to reach even more athletes and further build on its mission of helping athletes achieve their goals.

Ready Nutrition will be the official sports drink provider of the AAU with its proprietary sports drink products featuring all-natural and functional ingredients that prepare athletes to compete at their highest levels. The AAU is the largest, volunteer based, multi -sport organization in the United States with nearly 700,000 athletes competing in local, regional and national championships across 41 sports.

“One of our stated goals has always been to help young athletes achieve their performance goals through best practices in sports nutrition.” said founder and president Pat Cavanaugh, a former Division 1 college athlete at the University of Pittsburgh where he was a two-time basketball captain.

"To be able to impact and assist literally hundreds of thousands of up and coming athletes as they strive to reach their athletic potential and their ultimate individual or team goals, is just an amazing opportunity for our Ready Nutrition team.”

‘As President/CEO of the AAU, I strive to identify strategic partners who share in the AAU’s 130-year plus vision of providing athletic opportunities for all, in a safe, quality environment,” said Dr. Roger J. Goudy, President/CEO of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU).

"The health and well-being of our athletes has always been the AAU’s utmost priority. Partnering with a brand that is as progressive as Ready Nutrition as the new ‘Official Sport Drink of the AAU’ provides participants a valuable hydration resource as they compete in AAU events. We look forward to building a strong relationship for many years to follow.”

The two organizations will kick-off their partnership at the AAU’s National Football Championships scheduled for this December 10-15 in Orlando featuring teams from across the United States.

About Ready Nutrition:

www.readyismade.com

Ready Nutrition was founded in 2012 by former University of Pittsburgh basketball team captain and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Hall of Fame member, Pat Cavanaugh. Ready Nutrition is a fast-growing sports nutrition company dedicated to assisting athletes in achieving their goals through cutting edge nutrition. The company’s products include protein and snack bars, protein powders and plant based functional snacks along with its best in-class all-natural protein water. Its products are currently available in over 8,000 retail outlets across the country and have been sold in 15 countries. Over 200 college and university athletic programs provide their student-athletes with Ready Nutrition products and the brand is the Official Sports Nutrition Brand of four NCAA Division 1 Conferences. Two-time NFL Defensive Players of the Year, Aaron Donald of the LA Rams, has recently signed on as an investor and spokesperson for the brand.

About the AAU

www.aausports.org

The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) has been raising champions for more than a century. Since its inception in 1888, the AAU has set the standard for amateur sports in the United States with one goal in mind: “Sports For All, Forever.” It is more than a motto – it has been the focus and drive of AAU for 130 years and counting for sports in the United States and throughout the world. One of the largest, non-profit, volunteer, multi-sport event organizations in the world, the AAU is dedicated exclusively to the promotion and development of amateur sports and physical fitness programs. The AAU philosophy of “Sports For All, Forever” is now shared by nearly 700,000 members and 150,000 volunteers across 41 sports programs and 55 U.S. districts.

Attachment

Keri Burns Amateur Athletic Union 407-934-7200 kburns@aausports.org Sotiris Aggelou Ready - Vice President, Global Brand Partnerships 412-939-3399 sotiris@comeready.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.