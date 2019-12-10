Global Lending Technology (LendTech) Market by Organization Size, Deployment, Type & Geography - Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lending Technology (LendTech) Market By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-based), By Type (Syndicated Lending, Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, Mortgage Lending), and By Geography - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global LendTech market will grow at a rate of over 24% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



The market for LendTech is predominantly driven by the increasing penetration of the Internet and the rapid adoption of technology by all levels of lending service providers. Increasing adoption of cloud services and automation in the lending process is resulting in reduced cost, rapid implementation, and ease of lending processes.



According to the LendTech market analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global LendTech market in 2018. With the presence of the highest number of technology innovators and increasing adoption of lending technology by the lending corporations to enhance customer's buying experience, this region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of LendTech solutions for reforming the lending landscape and growing number of start-ups catering to most of the financial areas, including banking, insurance, lending and wealth management.



Competitive Analysis



The report covers and analyzes the key vendors in the global LendTech market. Major vendors across different verticals are increasingly developing products and investing in this market, and as a result, the LendTech market is expected to grow at a good pace in the coming years.



The key players in the LendTech market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.



Key Vendors



Blend

Fiserv

Finastra

Lending Solutions

Nelito Systems Ltd.

Q2 Software

Tavantas

These companies are providing LendTech solutions across multiple functions. There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.



LendTech Market Research By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud-based

On the basis of deployment mode, the global LendTech market is segmented into on-premises and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the low-cost availability as well as its user-friendly nature.



LendTech Market Research By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

On the basis of organization size, the global LendTech market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. SMEs are expected to grow at a significant rate due to the low-cost availability of lending technology, thereby resulting in increased scalability and rapid deployment.



LendTech Market Research By Type

Syndicated Lending

Commercial Lending

Consumer Lending

Mortgage Lending

Based on type, the market is segmented into syndicated lending, commercial lending, consumer lending, and mortgage lending. Among these, syndicated lending and commercial lending will have a significant contribution during the forecast period 2019-2025, predominately due to the non-stringent lending policies when compared to financial institutions and demand for quick sources of funding.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Overview

2.2 Key Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.5 Market Dynamics

4.5.1 Market Drivers

4.5.2 Market Restraints

4.5.3 Market Opportunities

4.5.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



5 LendTech Market By Organization Size: Market Size and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 SMEs

5.1.2 Large Enterprises



6 LendTech Market By Deployment Mode: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 On-premise

6.1.2 Cloud-based



7 LendTech Market By Type: Market Size and Analysis

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Syndicated Lending

7.1.3 Commercial Lending

7.1.4 Consumer Lending

7.1.5 Mortgage Lending



8 LendTech Market By Region: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 APAC

8.5 RoW



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitor Analysis

9.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

9.3 Market Developments

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, and Partnerships

9.3.2 Business Restructuring

9.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions



10 Vendors Profile

10.1 Better.com

10.1.1 Analyst Opinion

10.1.2 Business Analysis

10.2 Blend

10.3 Finastra

10.4 Fiserv

10.5 Lending Solutions Inc.

10.6 LendTech

10.7 Maillon Fintech S.R.L.

10.8 Nktergal

10.9 Nelito Systems Ltd.

10.10 Tavant



