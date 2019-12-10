Global Baby Diaper Rash Cream Market Insights and Forecasts, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Diaper Rash Cream Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global baby diaper rash cream market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.



Increasing consumer awareness of natural baby products is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing income levels in emerging economies have led to the greater adoption of specialized baby care products, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Consumers are more inclined toward organic products as they contain less or negligible synthetic chemicals.



The market is further driven by various product innovations and the incorporation of natural ingredients. For instance, almond oil and five-leaved chaste are widely used in baby diaper rash creams owing to their anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties.



Other factors contributing significantly to the market growth include rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income levels, aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers, and the proliferation of supermarkets and hypermarkets along with the online retailing system, which has increased the product accessibility.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global baby diaper rash cream market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global baby diaper rash cream industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gender?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global baby diaper rash cream industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global baby diaper rash cream industry?

What is the structure of the global baby diaper rash cream industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global baby diaper rash cream industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Baby Diaper Rash Cream Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Gender

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Gender

6.1 Female Cream

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Male Cream

6.3 Unisex Cream



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Zinc Oxide-Based

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Zinc Oxide Free



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Specialist Retailers

8.3 Medical Stores

8.4 Online Stores

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Europe

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 North America

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Research and Development

11.3 Raw Material Procurement

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 Marketing

11.6 Distribution

11.7 End-Use



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Chicco USA

14.3.2 Johnson & Johnson

14.3.3 Beiersdorf

14.3.4 Burt's Bees

14.3.5 The Himalaya Drug Company

14.3.6 Mission Pharmacal Company

14.3.7 Weleda

14.3.8 NUK

14.3.9 Sebapharma

14.3.10 Summer Laboratories

14.3.11 W S Badger

14.3.12 Bioveda Action Research

14.3.13 Bepanthen

14.3.14 Sudocrem

14.3.15 Drapolene

14.3.16 Mustela

14.3.17 Cetaphil

14.3.18 Eucerin



