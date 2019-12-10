Diasome Appoints Dr. Jeremy Pettus as Chairman of Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Pettus lends expertise in endocrinology, metabolism and diabetes community activism

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diasome Pharmaceuticals today named Dr. Jeremy Pettus the chairman of the company’s scientific advisory board. Dr. Pettus is a board-certified endocrinologist and doctor of internal medicine specializing in diabetes and metabolism. As an assistant professor at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, he conducts clinical research on new therapeutic approaches to managing type 1 diabetes (T1D), including adjunctive therapies to insulin.



As someone who lives with diabetes, Dr. Pettus serves as a globally recognized patient advocate in his role as a physician. He is a co-creator of We Are One, the online network for diabetes professionals who live with T1D. Dr. Pettus also acts as a spokesperson for the not-for-profit organization Taking Control of Your Diabetes. He has authored several articles and books about diabetes research and treatment.

“We are privileged to rely on Dr. Pettus’ expertise on the physiology of T1D and the factors that contribute to quality of life for people living with diabetes,” said Diasome CEO, Robert Geho. “In advancing hepatocyte directed vesicle technology, we seek to augment injected insulin’s capacity to regulate blood glucose by sending it to the liver, a paradigm well known by Dr. Pettus. He will be instrumental in connecting our technology to tangible improvements in diabetes care.”

Dr. Pettus commented, “As an endocrinologist and someone who lives with T1D, I find Diasome’s work to re-engage the liver in T1D treatment highly compelling, especially in light of worsening diabetes outcomes in recent years.” He continued, “The company’s development of liver-targeted insulin technology may allow insulin to act in the way it does in a person without T1D, thereby overcoming the inherent limitations of currently available insulin therapies.”

Dr. Pettus completed his fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and the VA San Diego Healthcare System. He was also a research fellow at the La Jolla Institute of Allergy and Immunology. He completed his residency in internal medicine and served as chief medical resident at University of California San Diego School of Medicine after earning his medical degree from the Boston University School of Medicine.

Diasome’s hepatocyte directed vesicle (HDV) technology is the only pharmaceutical insulin additive being developed to prevent hypoglycemia by restoring normal liver physiology in patients with diabetes. HDV technology is a Phase 3-ready asset designed to improve the safety and efficacy of all insulins. For more information, visit www.diasome.com.

