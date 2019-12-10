Philter Labs, Inc. Partners with WAYV to Leverage the Innovative Logistics & E-Commerce Platform for Fulfillment into Licensed California Dispensaries

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHILTER™Labs, Inc ., a technology company pioneering a new category of micro personal filtration accessories, today announced a partnership with WAYV - the leading logistics and e-commerce platform for cannabis brands and retailers - to fulfill California dispensary orders of the company’s pocket-size filters. As a key supply-chain partner, WAYV ensures all licensed retailers can easily order, rapidly receive and stock PHILTER’s scientifically engineered personal filters within a day throughout all of California.



“The partnership with WAYV will allow PHILTER to rapidly expand our business in California and leverage the unique benefits they’re providing licensed dispensaries. Through WAYV, dispensaries can enjoy next-day delivery of the POCKET and the PHLIP, thus satisfying the growing demand of consumers wanting to filter their secondhand vape smoke,” said Christos Nicolaidis, CEO, Philter Labs, Inc.

“WAYV is proud to partner with PHILTER to help expand access to an entirely new solution to an old problem,” said Keith McCarty, Founder and CEO of WAYV. “WAYV looks forward to a growing partnership and the opportunity to expand both businesses.”

PHILTER’s patented multi-stage filtration process reduces emissions and captures and dissolves the particulates and pollutants commonly found in secondhand smoke and vapor. The sleek, sophisticated personal filters are portable, convenient and easy to incorporate for everyday use.

WAYV will stock pre-packaged, shelf top point-of-purchase displays for both the POCKET and the PHLIP. 18-pc POCKET displays will wholesale for $135 while a 10-pc PHLIP display will wholesale at $150.

Since launching in January 2019, Philter Labs, Inc. has quickly gained popularity among smokers and vapers alike. The company has raised $3 million in growth funding, secured and soon to announce distribution across multiple channels in North America, earned widespread media attention, grown its social media presence, and is developing new and innovative products, thus redefining the personal filtration product category. By offering the best of both worlds, PHILTER allows smokers to curb all secondhand smoke while allowing non-smokers the freedom of fresh air.

About WAYV:

WAYV is the seamless logistics and e-commerce platform helping cannabis brands and retailers solve their logistics, compliance and everything else needed to build your business. WAYV serves over 85% of licensed cannabis retailers in California, over 80 leading brands, guarantees next-day delivery, provides flexible payment options, and real-time data for inventory and sales, providing new and valuable transparency into the supply chain for cannabis brands and retailers.

About Philter Labs, Inc.

Philter Labs, Inc. is a technology company creating advanced solutions for the modern-day vaper. Pioneering a new category of personal filtration accessories, Philter Labs, Inc. invented Zero-5™ Technology, the first-of-its-kind, scientific process to eliminate smoke and vape through a series of molecular changes that results in zero emissions. Offering practical, reliable products that encourage conscientious, universally acceptable vaping practices, PHILTER™ is on a mission to serve as a catalyst for necessary and impactful social and environmental change. For additional information, please visit PhilterLabs.com.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION

Heidi Groshelle

Groshelle Communications

PR@PhilterLabs.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.