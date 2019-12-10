Siyata Mobile Receives $450,000 Purchase Order to Equip Bus Fleet with its Uniden® UV350

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that a $450,000 purchase order has been received for a bus operating company to equip their fleet of buses with the Uniden® UV350.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, commented, “The UV350 is a great communications device for the bus market on both the North American and international stage. We believe that this will be a very strong vertical for Siyata as it well suits this market looking to migrate from Land Mobile Radio (LMR) technology to next generation Push-to-Talk over Cellular. In the U.S. alone, there are over 500,000 yellow school buses that require a safe and reliable emergency communications system and we are very committed to deliver on this opportunity.”

Since the beginning of Q4, the Company has announced a minimum of $6.5M to $9.0M of new business opportunities, including those for 2020, for its portfolio of 4G Push-to-Talk over Cellular devices. The upper-end of this range is greater than its cellular device sales in the first three quarters of 2019 and greater than all of 2018 4G cellular device sales.

The Uniden® UV350 is the world’s first LTE in-vehicle communications device with a Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) function, crystal-clear sound for voice calls, Android data applications, and more. This device was built and designed to minimize excessive clutter often found in commercial vehicles by incorporating the functions of multiple devices into one. The carrier-grade PoC network allows drivers to have nationwide seamless communication between one another at the push of a button, ensuring safe communication for professional drivers in the paving and construction industry.

Uniden® UV350 Features Include:

4G LTE high speed data

5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery

Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

The UV350 is the first 4G/LTE all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, data applications and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

For more information the Uniden UV350 visit: https://www.siyatamobile.com/uniden-uv350/

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.







