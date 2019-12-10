Global Chemical Sensors Market Opportunities and Forecasts, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Sensors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chemical sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.



The growth of the automotive, food and beverage, and healthcare industries is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Chemical sensors are used to detect and monitor automotive and industrial emissions along with the functioning of wastewater treatment systems. In the healthcare sector, they are used in fertility systems, cancer diagnosis, portable glucose monitors, diagnosis of renal failure and alcohol and drug abuse.



Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes and related diseases is also expected to increase the product demand as chemical sensors are used in the manufacturing of blood sugar testing strips. Additionally, there is a growing demand for optical chemical sensors that are utilized in vehicle cabin air quality systems, owing to the increasing sales of automobiles.



This, coupled with the rising adoption rate of centralized ventilation in residential and commercial spaces, is also favoring the growth of the market. Moreover, these sensors are finding extensive application in the defense and military sector, as they aid in the detection of explosive materials.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global chemical sensors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global chemical sensors industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the analyte?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global chemical sensors industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global chemical sensors industry?

What is the structure of the global chemical sensors industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global chemical sensors industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Chemical Sensors Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Analyte

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Electrochemical

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Potentiometric

6.1.2.2 Amperometric

6.1.2.3 Conductometric

6.1.2.4 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Optical

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Infrared

6.2.2.2 Photoionization

6.2.2.3 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Pellistor/Catalytic Bead

6.4 Semiconductor

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Analyte

7.1 Solid

7.2 Liquid

7.3 Gas



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Industrial

8.2 Environmental Monitoring

8.3 Medical

8.4 Defense and Homeland Security

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.2 Europe

9.3 North America

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Smiths Detection Inc.

14.3.2 AirTest Technologies Inc.

14.3.3 Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG

14.3.4 General Electric

14.3.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

14.3.6 Bayer

14.3.7 MSA Safety Incorporated

14.3.8 Honeywell International Inc.

14.3.9 Pepperl+Fuchs Group

14.3.10 SICK AG

14.3.11 Siemens AG

14.3.12 ABB Ltd

14.3.13 SenseAir AB

14.3.14 Spectris PLC

14.3.15 Denso Corporation

14.3.16 Halma PLC

14.3.17 Owlstone Inc.



