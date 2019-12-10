Nuro brings autonomous delivery service to Walmart customers

Pilot program will deliver groceries in the Houston metro area

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuro, a robotics company transforming local commerce, and Walmart are announcing today a collaboration to bring grocery delivery to Houston-based customers. The pilot program will offer a new, affordable and accessible delivery option to a select group of Walmart customers in Houston through Nuro’s autonomous vehicles.



“Walmart is committed to serving our customers whenever and however they choose to shop,” said Tom Ward, Walmart’s SVP of digital operations. “We are excited to work with Nuro and continue to learn as we are incorporating self-driving technology in our delivery options, learning more about our customers’ needs, and evolving Walmart’s future delivery offerings.”

In the coming months, the autonomous delivery service will be available to Houston customers who have opted into the program. The service will use R2, Nuro’s custom-built delivery vehicle that carries only products with no onboard driver or passengers, and autonomous Toyota Priuses, all powered by Nuro’s proprietary self-driving software and hardware.

“Walmart’s dedication to its customers aligns with our desire to help people save time and money while making shopping easier. We are excited to join forces with Walmart to help provide the best possible delivery experience to customers,” said Cosimo Leipold, Nuro’s head of partner relations. “Working alongside Walmart gives us an incredible opportunity to improve our door-to-door operations, serve Walmart’s loyal customers, and continue to integrate and engage with the Houston community.”

Walmart grocery delivery service brings customers the convenience of shopping when and where they want for quality, fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items, along with pantry staples, consumables and select general merchandise.

Initially the service will be available to a select group of participants who have chosen to opt-in to the service. The service plans to expand to the general public later in 2020.

About Nuro:

Nuro is a robotics company transforming local commerce through driverless delivery. The company develops and operates a fleet of self-driving vehicles that deliver local goods of all kinds, from dinner to dry cleaning. Nuro's service helps merchants deliver goods to customers quickly, affordably, and safely. Led by world-renowned experts in robotics, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and product design, the company began making driverless deliveries to the public in 2018. Nuro has raised more than $1 billion in financing from investors including Softbank and Greylock and shares partnerships with leading brands such as Walmart, Domino's and Kroger.

About Walmart:

Walmart Inc. (WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

Contact:

Email: press@nuro.ai

Phone: (415) 625-8555



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.