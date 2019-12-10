New Flights From Austin to Boston and San Jose Start This Spring

Airline also adds service for special events next year

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines is giving customers a treat this holiday season with the announcement of two new routes from the vibrant and eclectic city of Austin, Texas (AUS), to the capital of Silicon Valley, San Jose, California (SJC), and to the historical city of Boston (BOS). These new routes will operate twice daily beginning in April.



The airline is also introducing unique service in support of special events like golf tournaments in Augusta, Georgia (AGS), music festivals in Palm Springs, California (PSP), and the annual visit to one of the nation’s biggest shareholder meetings with increased service to Omaha, Nebraska (OMA). Austin flights will be available for purchase starting Dec. 16 and special events flights will be available for purchase starting Dec. 22.

New Austin flights takeoff in April

American’s newest service is in response to strong demand from customers who need to travel between one of the nation’s largest tech cities, Austin, to the tech centers in San Jose and Boston.

“Our customers have expressed the desire for more routes between major tech cities, and we’re pleased to respond to their needs by helping them reach these important destinations with ease,” said Alison Taylor, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Distribution. “These new routes reflect our commitment to partnering with customers to seamlessly support their travel needs.”

Flights will operate twice daily, Monday through Friday, on a Boeing 737-800, year-round. The aircraft features high-speed Wi-Fi, access to power at every seat and 16 first class seats, providing additional comfort while commuting. With convenient flight times, customers flying the new service can get to meetings early and get back home in time for dinner. The airline has also recently renovated the Admirals Club to relax before flights, and, by the end of the year, American will have five contiguous gates at AUS.

“We added these routes with our customers top of mind to bring them closer to the places they value the most when conducting business,” said Vasu Raja, Senior Vice President of Network Strategy. “While it’s not our traditional hub and spoke routing, we understand the importance of travel for the tech community and look forward to offering these new flights to our loyal customers.”

And, for a quick weekend beach escape from the capital of Texas, American will also introduce the only service from AUS to Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD) on Saturday and Sunday, starting May 9.

Departure City Arrival City Departure Time Arrival Time Start Date Austin, Texas (AUS) San Jose, California (SJC) 7 a.m. 9:05 a.m. Daily, except Saturday beginning April 7 SJC AUS 9:55 a.m. 3:47 p.m. Daily, except Saturday beginning April 7 AUS SJC 6:50 p.m. 8:55 p.m. Mon.–Fri. beginning April 7 SJC AUS 6 p.m. 11:52 p.m. Daily, except Saturday, beginning April 7 AUS SJC 4:30 p.m. 6:35 p.m. Sunday only AUS Boston (BOS) 6:15 a.m. 11 a.m. Mon.–Fri. beginning April 7 BOS AUS 11:45 a.m. 3:10 p.m. Mon.–Fri. beginning April 7 AUS BOS 4:30 p.m. 9:15 p.m. Mon.–Fri. beginning April 7 BOS AUS 8:05 p.m. 11:30 p.m. Mon.–Fri. beginning April 7 AUS BOS 10 a.m. 2:45 p.m. Sunday only BOS AUS 3:30 p.m. 6:55 p.m. Sunday only AUS Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas (SJD) 9:30 a.m. 11:10 a.m. Sat.–Sun. beginning May 9 SJD AUS 12:05 p.m. 3:40 p.m.

Flight times are subject to change.

Special flights for special events

In addition to the yearly increase in service for special events, American is also adding more unique flights that will make it easier than ever to attend must-see special events such as sports tournaments, concerts and meetings. American is adding direct service from Los Angeles (LAX) to PSP in April, for a faster way to get to one of the biggest music festivals of the year. The airline is also adding new service to AGS from BOS on an Embraer E175, and upgauging existing service from Chicago (ORD) to Augusta on a 737-800 to help customers who want a front row seat to golf’s biggest championship tournament. And in May, American will have the most seats to Louisville, Kentucky (SDF), for one of the most unique sporting events under the Twin Spires at Churchill Downs, from BOS, CLT, DCA, DFW, LAX, LGA, MIA, ORD and PHL. American also has customers covered who care more about investing with the only service from BOS to OMA, as well as new flights from New York City (LGA) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) to OMA on an E175 on May 1.

“It’s important to spend time and resources on memorable experiences, and we want to make sure our customers have options when it comes to the most important events around the country throughout the year,” Raja said. “We’re adding more seats, introducing new routes and making sure that our customers are taken care of throughout their travel journey.”

Special Events Schedule*

Departure City Arrival City Date Range Boston (BOS) Augusta, Georgia (AGS)

April 7–13 Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Washington, D.C. (DCA) New York City (LGA) Miami (MIA) Philadelphia (PHL) Chicago (ORD) BOS Louisville, Kentucky (SDF) April 30 and May 3 BOS Omaha, Nebraska (OMA) May 1 and May 3 DCA LGA MIA April 30–May 3 Los Angeles (LAX) Palm Springs, California (PSP) April 9, April 13, April 16 and April 20

*Flight schedules change daily

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines .

Corporate Communications

817-967-1577

mediarelations@aa.com



