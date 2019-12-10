Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces the Completion of Its Second Acquisition, Global Health Services, LLC

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, TX, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: TOMI) announces the acquisition of Global Health Services, LLC., a wide-ranging Hemp processing and distribution service provider, formed to transact all CBD and health related business as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. under its health division. This is the Company’s second acquisition and continues our strategic plan of multi-faceted growth in the Entertainment, Health and Technology sectors.



Global Health Services offers a variety of post-harvest services for CBD Hemp farmers which range from Initial Extraction, Distillation, Isolation or any other processing services needed. Global Health Services also assists new or existing CBD stores that are looking for co-packaging, white labeling or any form of product fulfillment, marketing or branding.

Global Health Services works directly with some of the largest and most reputable extraction and co-packaging companies in the Hemp business to deliver a state-of-the-art supply chain service. All products are created from organically grown Hemp, free from pesticides and harmful chemicals, and extracted using supercritical CO2 which uses pressurized carbon dioxide as an all-natural alternative to harmful solvents such as ethanol.

The formation of Global Health Services stems from over 25 years of combined experience in the CBD space between its management and partners. The Company’s mission is to provide every service available in the CBD space while offering the most powerful cannabinoid driven products in the world for our clients.

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, “We are very happy to form Global Health Services with some of the most dedicated and respected people in the Hemp business. We believe this company will become a global hub for the best products and services available in the space.”

Global Health Services Website : www.GTVGlobalHealth.com

About Golden Triangle Ventures

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. or “GTV” is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc. does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. 3430 East Russell Road Suite 301-18 Las Vegas, NV 89120 1-800-916-5882



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.