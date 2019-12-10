Vetter's Occupational Health Management Excels Again in Employee Wellness Initiatives

The CDMO receives the Corporate Health Award's seal of excellence for the second time

Award confirms above-average occupational health management

Company offers tailor-made programs for differing groups of staff members

Vetter ranks among Germany's healthiest companies

RAVENSBURG, Germany, December 10, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- According to studies, an ever-greater number of staff members are complaining about increasing mental stress. Nevertheless, according to a recent survey among staff members commissioned by LinkedIn, 40 percent of employers do not offer any preventive actions for stress symptoms such as tension or sleep disorders. At Vetter, this is simply not the case. Approximately five years ago, the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) developed a corporate health concept for its workforce that goes well beyond any traditional actions, for example, company sports groups. For this reason, and others, the family owned company has again been honored for its outstanding range of products and services in this area. As such, Vetter will continue to bear the seal of excellence of the Corporate Health Award (CHA) for the second time.

How are these results achieved? “Our staff members are our most important resource,” says Markus Maiwald, Senior Vice President Human Resources at Vetter. “For their well-being, we invest an annual six-digit euro amount in health actions. For example, we develop tailor-made compensation programs for different groups of staff members such as our colleagues in the Visual Inspection department. As such, we tailor our offers to fit specific needs.” In order to further motivate staff members, the pharmaceutical service provider has introduced a company health passport in which staff members can document how much activity they have undertaken for their health within the current year.

The holistic occupational health management system operates under the name Vetter Health and comprises a series of measures relating to health, the working environment, specific support services, as well as family and career. For example, welfare advisors directly exchange information with staff members about their need for support. In this way, any stressful working conditions can be identified at an early stage and counteractions initiated. These measures are also part of the CDMO’s forward-looking, sustainable human resources strategy.

“Vetter has recognized the increased relevance of sustainable occupational health management and is committed to corporate health,” said Steffen Klink, Director of Social Sustainability at EuPD Research and Head of Corporate Health Award. “The company emphasizes its progressive way of thinking, namely, that it not only cares for the needs of its customers, but also cares for the needs of its workforce over the long term. This is clearly reflected in the results of the comprehensive audit we conducted within the scope of Vetter’s participation in the Corporate Health Award.” Independent experts found that the quality of occupational health management was above the industry average in the chemicals/pharmaceuticals category and with 89 out of 100 possible percentage points, above the overall average of all companies audited, making Vetter one of Germany's healthiest companies.

The Corporate Health Award is presented annually and is considered one of the most prestigious awards in the field of corporate health management in Germany. The initiators of the CHA are EuPD Research and Handelsblatt, a leading publication in Germany. The associated seal of approval is awarded to companies that demonstrate an above-average commitment to the health of their staff.

Caption: Ceremonial handover of the seal of excellence at the Corporate Health Award ceremony. From left to right: Markus A.W. Hoehner, Managing Director of EuPD Research; Dieter Schade, Vice President HR Business Partner & Service at Vetter; Petra Hagel, former Head of Vetter’s Occupational Health Management; and Pascal Gerckens, Member of the Executive Board of Handelsblatt Media Group. Image rights: EuPD/Handelsblatt For high resolution please click the image.

About Vetter Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany and the United States. Currently employing 4,600 individuals worldwide, the company has long-term experience in supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers both large and small. Vetter services range from early stage development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and numerous packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. As a leading solution provider, Vetter appreciates its responsibility to support the needs of its customers by developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Great importance is also given to social responsibility including environmental protection and sustainability.

