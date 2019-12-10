Luzia Inglês distinguished with Ana Betancourt Order Medal

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 10 - The General Secretary of the ruling party's women wing (OMA), Luzia Inglês ''Inga'', received Monday in Luanda the Order of Ana Betancourt Medal, during an event arranged by Federation of Cuban Women.,

The attribution of the medal, which is granted to Cuban or foreign citizens, to Luzia Inglês is owed to her long revolutionary career and actively in the struggle for the national independence of Angola.

Other factors are associated with her contribution, engagement, and permanent commitment to work and homeland.

Ingles has become a reference to the new generations of young people from Angola, Africa and the world.

