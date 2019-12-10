Minister of Justice stresses efforts to fight corruption

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 10 - Angola's minister of Justice and Human Rights Francisco Queirós praised last Monday the Executive's effort to fight corruption, an evil that causes the destruction of the country's economic, social, political and moral system.,

The minister was speaking at the opening of International

Anticorruption Day on Monday, under the motto “Fighting corruption, our responsibility”.

He said that the foundations for good governance and the recovery of moral values and social coexistence have been launched.

“One should face with the courage this monster (corruption) and reverse the pace of this social cancer that destroys the living cells of the social fabric and launch foundations to recover and put the country on the path of legality,” he said.

Quoting the UN 2017 assessment, the minister said in terms of corruption Angola ranks 168th amongst the 180 countries and the last among the 15 nations of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

As for combat corruption, Francisco Queirós defended morale boosting campaign and the recovery, initially, of State assets stashed abroad and which are serving the personal or business interests of the other economies.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.