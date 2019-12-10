Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Assists in Sale of Huntington Square Shopping Center
The seller, Hunt Development Ltd, was represented by Cravey Real Estate broker associate, Lynann Pinkham. The buyer, LRIC Corpus Christi, L.P., retained Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. to continue to manage and exclusively lease the center. LRIC Properties is based out of Dallas, Texas and their focus is on the development, redevelopment and investment in retail properties throughout Texas, the southwest and south.
About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/.
Lynann Pinkham
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
+1 361-289-5168
