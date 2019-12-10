Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Assists in Sale of Huntington Square Shopping Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. recently assisted in the sale of Huntington Square Shopping Center located at the corner of Staples and Saratoga, the busiest intersection on the Southside of Corpus Christi, Texas. The sale included the shopping center and additional land for expansion. Huntington Square is a 90,768 square foot retail center shadow-anchored by a 174,000 square foot HEB Plus grocery store. Major tenants in the center include Dollar Tree, Freedom Fitness, Edward Jones, Physicians Premier emergency room, Jason’s Deli, Pizza Hut and others. Although the sale price cannot be disclosed, the center is valued at $9,518,529.00 according to the Nueces County appraisal district.The seller, Hunt Development Ltd, was represented by Cravey Real Estate broker associate, Lynann Pinkham . The buyer, LRIC Corpus Christi, L.P., retained Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. to continue to manage and exclusively lease the center. LRIC Properties is based out of Dallas, Texas and their focus is on the development, redevelopment and investment in retail properties throughout Texas, the southwest and south.About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/

Cravey Real Estate Company Video



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.