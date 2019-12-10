CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019-2027 | Avaya, Genesys, IBM

CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market, by Revenue, 2018 & 2027

The CIS Countries Speech analytics market accounted at US$ 19.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027.

Russia with leading market presence in numerous defense and industrial technologies along with strong presence in international market has boosted its capabilities in AI and NLP technologies. Subsequently, the country currently has selected number of speech analytics market players with strong market related offerings. Moreover, the notable presence of globally and European presence companies also has facilitated the penetration of speech analytics solution in the country over the past few years.

Key findings of the study:

In 2018, the solution segment by component was expected to dominate the speech analytics market. Some of the speech analytics solution providers are CallMiner, Nice Systems, Verint Systems, and Tethr. All these providers offer solutions that automatically discover as well as analyze the customer interactions and disclose insights for strategic decision-making.

The speech analytics market is segmented based on end-user industries such as BFSI, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Science, Consumer Goods & Retail, and others. The most prominent end-user in speech analytics market accounted for the BFSI segment, followed by IT & telecom. The banking sectors are deploying speech analytics to fulfill the customer’s requirement efficiently and quickly by recording all the calls, identifying the keywords, and then analyzing it to enhance customer experiences.

Some of the key players operating in the CIS countries speech analytics market that are profiled in this research study Avaya INC., Clarabridge, Calabrio, Inc., CallMiner, Genesys, IBM Corporation, NICE Systems Ltd, Speech Technology Center Limited (STC), Verint Systems Inc, and ZOOM International.

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Speech Analytics Market - By Type

1.3.2 Speech Analytics Market - By Deployment Type

1.3.3 Speech Analytics Market - by End-user

1.3.4 Speech Analytics Market - By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. CIS Countries Speech Analytics - Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 CIS PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

5. CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Analytics driven call quality monitoring and associated versatile benefits

5.1.2 Limitation of conventional speech analytics solutions

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of skilled NLP and AI professional

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Offering accuracy driven platforms and focusing on culturally diverse demographic market

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Predefined KPI driven speech analytics solution

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Continue…..

