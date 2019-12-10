Squire Mining Announces Voting Results From Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squire Mining Ltd. (CSE:SQR | FWB:9SQ | OTCQB:SQRMF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 9, 2019.



A total of 82,380,792 common shares (“Common Shares”) representing approximately 63.65% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares were present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

Number of Directors and Election of Directors

At the Meeting, shareholders set the number of directors of the Company at five (5) and each of Angela Holowaychuk, Stefan Matthews, Marco Strub, Michael Cella and Michael W. Darcy were elected as directors of the Company for a term expiring at the conclusion of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Appointment of Auditor

Shareholders were not asked to pass a resolution with respect to the appointment of the auditor of the Company, as the Company continues to seek a successor auditor. A successor auditor, as and when identified by the board of directors of the Company, will, pursuant to section 204(4) of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), be appointed by the board to fill the vacancy of the office of the auditor of the Company and will hold office from the date of appointment of such auditor until the following annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, at a remuneration to be fixed by the board.

Stock Option Plan

The Company’s existing ‘rolling’ stock option plan was approved by an ordinary, which resolution passed by a total 80,969,475 Common Shares voted in favour of such resolution, representing approximately 99.953% of the votes cast on such resolution.

Creation of Non-Voting Participating Shares

The amendment of the articles of the Company to create a new class of shares to be classified as ‘non-voting participating shares’ in an unlimited number, with the rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions, as disclosed in the Company’s management information circular dated November 8, 2019 (the “Circular”) sent to shareholders in connection with the Meeting, was approved by an ordinary resolution, which resolution passed by a total 80,977,775 Common Shares voted in favour of such resolution, representing approximately 99.963% of the votes cast on such resolution.

Consolidation

The consolidation of the Common Shares of the Company on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for each ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Share of the Company (the “Consolidation”) was approved by an ordinary resolution, which resolution was passed by a total 82,165,892 Common Shares voted in favour of such resolution, representing approximately 99.983% of the votes cast on such resolution.

A letter of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation was mailed to registered Shareholders of the Company along with the Circular. All registered Shareholders with physical certificates will be required to send their respective certificates representing pre-consolidation Common Shares, along with a completed letter of transmittal, to the Company’s transfer agent, TSX Trust Company (the “Transfer Agent”), in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Additional copies of the letter of transmittal can be obtained through the Transfer Agent. All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre-consolidation Common Share certificate(s) to the Transfer Agent, will receive a post-consolidation Common Share certificate. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker or other intermediary and who do not have Common Shares registered in their name, will not need to complete a letter of transmittal. Any questions in connection to the Consolidation should be directed to the Transfer Agent by telephone at 1 (866) 600-5869, by facsimile at (416) 361-0470 or by email at tmxeinvestorservices@tmx.com.

The Company will provide a further update regarding the Consolidation when, and if, the board of directors of the Company makes a determination to proceed with the Consolidation.

As disclosed in the Circular, the Company expects to change its name from "Squire Mining Ltd." to "Taal Distributed Information Technologies Inc." or such other name as may be determined by the Company, concurrently with the Consolidation, subject to applicable regulatory approval (the "Name Change"). Following the Name Change, the Company is expected to change its ticker symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) to "TAAL". The Company’s ticker symbols on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the OTCQB Venture Marketplace are expected to remain the same.

About Squire Mining Ltd.

Squire is a Canadian based technology company engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the business of operating, managing and developing cloud computing data infrastructure and system technology to support global blockchain applications related to Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core and other SHA-256 based digital assets.

For further information contact:

Matthew Whitcomb

Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 800-371-2809

The CSE accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved), and variations of such words, and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, future demand for Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core and other cryptocurrencies and risks related to the mining thereof, integration issues, personnel and staffing requirements and technological change and obsolescence. There are no assurances with respect to: completion of the Consolidation, the change of the ticker symbol of the Company on the CSE or the Name Change, including, in each case, the effect thereof on the Company and the timing for completion thereof; and the receipt and nature of regulatory approval for the Name Change. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof and qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Squire disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.