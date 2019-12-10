View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM) Sannabis Provides Update on their Hemp Operations in Uruguay and Colombia to Supply the World with Hemp Products.

/EIN News/ -- Company files quarterly report with the SEC.



Barranquilla, Colombia, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM), medical marijuana and hemp subsidiary, Sannabis S.A.S. (“the Company”) provides an update on their hemp operations in Colombia and Uruguay. Sannabis aims to become a reliable supplier to Hemp companies from around the World seeking to penetrate their local markets.

Colombia

Sannabis is a pioneer in the hemp/medical marijuana space in Colombia since 2014 through their indigenous partners and was a significant part of the legalization movement for over 20 years, even assisting in the drafting of medical marijuana legislation under former President Santos. They have since applied for a transformation license to convert non-psychoactive cannabis into finished products and by-products and are now preparing for a site visit from the agency in charge of issuing that license. Sannabis and its affiliates have also applied for the coveted Seed Bank License and Cultivation License, right now greenhouses are being built at their new facility where they moved their seed bank as they await a site visit from ICA (Agriculture Department). The Seed Bank application is a tremendous advantage since no more applications are being accepted.

Sannabis recently leased a new farm and moved the Seed Bank to be closer to their University partner where they intend to patent strains and develop other products. They’ve already effectively tested a hemp roof tile that is part of a much bigger bio-construction project that has initiated with multi-national organizations and universities that will be announced later. Not only did they perfect the hemp roof tile, but they also contributed to the project a custom-made hemp brick maker they developed. While they await their licenses, Sannabis is currently producing a line of topical creams, ointments, and oils to be sold directly to consumers in Colombia, the launch with the first 500 direct marketers is scheduled for March 2020. Although these products are new, some of the formulas are the same Sannabis has used for years with positive results in Colombia, all-natural plant-based ingredients with a bee’s wax or olive oil base. These innovative new products all have health registrations with INVIMA, Colombia’s Health Authority. For pictures of their new product lines, please visit https://drive.google.com/open?id=1ElYQYQyVFOhWywPapodJOig-UfJunGJR

Sannabis.co website is being updated with new marketing material and technical specifications of these new products. Sannabis will not only transform material grown by them and other legal growers in Colombia, but also transform raw material legally imported into Colombia from countries where legal. For a timeline of Sannabis’ progression, visit https://www.sannabis.co/taller-libre . To view a video history of Sannabis, visit https://youtu.be/GIf75LAayos

Uruguay

Sannabis owns a significant equity position in a one of the few licensed growers in Uruguay and is financing operations there. Company management was in Uruguay last month to oversee the importation of hemp seeds and subsequent planting. They purchased nutrients by the tonne to prepare their hemp fields for planting next week, this harvest will be ready in March/April 2020 and will generate a combination of hemp seeds and biomass to produce CBD in bulk. The seeds they’re planting can produce 10-12 Tonnes (22-24,000 pounds) of Hemp Biomass per hectare, they’re planting about 7-8 hectares now for a total of approximately 150,000 pounds of Biomass in the next 4 months. About 1 tonne per hectare of hemp seeds with high oil content can be achieved along with a high fiber content in the stem.

While in Uruguay management met with local accredited investors with influence to apply for a transformation license in a free trade zone giving them access to the much bigger markets of Argentina and Brazil. They also met with a qualified professional to assist with this transformation license application and distribution of their Colombian products in Uruguay.

Raw hemp flower, biomass, and seeds from their first harvest next Spring will be exported to countries where it can be legally transformed and sold while they obtain their transformation license in Uruguay. Greenhouses to grow high quality hemp flower for export to the U.S. will be built next month at the farm Sannabis purchased for major expansion. Sannabis works closely with an equity partner in Uruguay, a top law firm, to take advantage of every opportunity and oblige by the law in all jurisdictions their Uruguay operations does business in. Sannabis imported the Futura 75 Hemp seed from Europe which produces significant yields in oil, seeds, fiber, and biomass, but only has .12 % THC, well below the threshold for export to the U.S., Canada, and most countries. Click here for characteristics of Futura 75 posted by an independent vendor, https://www.ihempfarms.com/DS_Futura75

Although Uruguay was the first country in the World to legalize marijuana, its citizens aren’t aware of the medical benefits of the plant since it was primarily legalized for recreational use. Sannabis will use their decades of experience successfully socializing medical marijuana in Colombia to do the same in Uruguay, Argentina, and Brazil. In order to build their brand while they get a transformation license in Uruguay, Sannabis will begin exporting finished products from Colombia under a local brand that will also be sold into Argentina and Brazil.

To see a simple memorialization of the initiation of their Uruguay hemp fields, visit https://drive.google.com/open?id=19UhWtMNkSlGOX5myqylDvroXj1EVttrB .

View Systems, Inc. would also like to announce the filing of their Q3 Quarterly Report with the SEC. The report incorrectly posted the number of shares outstanding, current outstanding common shares as of today are 474,309,727.

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com

View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems acquired Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

Company/Media Contact:

View Systems, Inc.

John Campo, President/Chairman

+1-410-236-8200 USA (Office/WhatsApp)

+57-318-657-0918 Colombia (Office)

jcampo@viewsystems.com



