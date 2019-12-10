Advan adds 150 million locations, cross-traffic and demographics to REveal, its Self-Service Real Estate platform

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advan Research, the leading geolocation platform provider, added cross traffic and demographics computations on any custom location, plus 150 million pre-computed locations to REveal, its self-service visualization interface. Advan utilizes opt-in, non-bidstream, cellphone location data from hundreds of millions of cellphones and employs normalizations that have been tested in the financial industry since 2015.

“We first concentrated on data quality, then on normalizations, then on custom area analytics, and with this version we also bring point-and-click ease of use to our Big Data platform. REveal is now a fully rounded product that provides instant, and accurate, insights on any location or area of the user’s choice, complete with export capabilities,” said Yiannis Tsiounis, Ph.D., Advan’s founder and CEO.

In addition to REveal, Advan’s SaaS platform displays the foot traffic, dwell times, number of employees, truck traffic, weather, revenue forecasts and other metrics on 2 million locations of over 2,000 companies worldwide.

“The latest visualization and computation scale of REveal underscores our capabilities as an analytics and data platform company, and brings turn-key insights to Real Estate investors and brokers,” said Grigoris Reppas, Advan’s COO.

About Advan

Advan processes billions of daily foot traffic observations from hundreds of cellphone applications on 150 million locations and 2,050 companies across all sectors. Advan guarantees accuracy of its proprietary geofences and also computes 20 years of weather data across all its covered locations along with 4 years of traffic data on commercial trucks.



Advan is headquartered in New York City. For more information please visit www.advan.us

Contact:

+1-646-880-6656

marketing@advan.us



