Omaha National Expands to New Jersey, Brings Superior Claims Management

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omaha National, a workers compensation insurance and payroll services provider serving small and midsize employers, has announced it is expanding coverage to New Jersey.

“Our growth has been exceptional since we launched marketing two years ago,” said Chris LaMantia, chief marketing officer of Omaha National. “We’re excited to expand into New Jersey. It’s a market we know well and it’s another step toward offering coverage nationally.”

New Jersey is the eighth state in which Omaha National offers coverage, following news earlier this year about its expansion of coverage into Illinois and Pennsylvania.

“Our loss ratio is one of the lowest in the industry because of our superior underwriting and claims management. We save employers money by managing their claims better,” said LaMantia. “In addition to exceptional claims management, our customers appreciate the flexibility of three different premium payment plans including a payroll service that continually receives enthusiastic reviews and has a retention rate of more than 95%.”

Omaha National is garnering national attention with a recent article in Carrier Management, in which President & CEO Reagan Pufall discusses the unique strategies that have catapulted Omaha National into one of the fastest growing workers compensation providers in the nation.

About Omaha National

Omaha National is a workers compensation insurance and payroll service provider that has grown to more than $40 million in premium in two years of marketing. The company employs the insurtech approach of developing superior proprietary software. For more information, visit omahanational.com.

