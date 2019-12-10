Brian Cox, CEO and Chairman of Surge Holdings is Featured in an Exclusive New Series of Interviews at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com (SCV) and Surge Holdings, Inc. (“Surge”)(the Company) (OTC.QB:SURG), developer of the SurgePays™ Network for convenience stores, bodegas and community markets that provide products to the underbanked, today announced that Company Chairman and CEO, Brian Cox, is featured in a new audio interview series at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interviews can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/surge-holdings-surg-surgepays-marketplace-network/.

Brian Cox called in to SmallCapVoice.com to provide the SURG shareholders and the SCV listening audience with an overview of the business model and markets the Company operates in. In the interview, Cox outlines the immense opportunity his company has to serve 35% of the US population who comprise the underbanked market. These are consumers that face a credit challenge or lack access to traditional banking. These nearly 100 million consumers lack the ability to shop at an Amazon for example due to their credit issues. SURG reaches their consumers directly at the financial heartbeats of their communities: the corner stores, markets, tiendas, etc. These consumers represent the “last digital frontier” and Cox and his team have been tapping into this market for the last 20 years.

In addition, Cox was able to provide the listeners with his personal insights into the recent completion of the asset purchase of the ECS Prepaid business, Electronic Check Services business and the Central States Legal Services business (collectively, “ECS”). Cox stated, “Obviously the annual revenue of nearly $50 million for ECS is what jumps off the page, but the real value (with ECS) is the 9,800 convenience stores and the 160 salespeople that service those stores that we have now added. We can now go to these nearly 10,000 locations and offer them not only the ability to take payments and do activations for our own wireless company, Surge Phone Wireless, we can also offer them multiple categorized hot selling products like CBD products, bagged snacks, and t-shirts. All we have to do is increase sales per store by $1,000.00 a month, that scales the revenue of $50 million, that ECS is already doing up to $150 million. Now to put that in perspective, our goal is here is to be is 150,000 stores as quickly as we can. This a great time to go on the record with the knowledgeable listeners at SmallCapVoice.com. We have an extremely compelling story to tell right now given the tremendous progress we have already made and the important steps that lie in front of us as we break into this enormous market opportunity.”

About Surge Holdings, Inc:

Surge Holdings, Inc. leverages its wholly owned subsidiaries, value driven Prepaid Wireless and Fintech products, to build relationships with convenience stores, bodegas, tiendas and community markets that serve the 35% of the people living in the United States classified as underbanked. Once the retail store is onboarded to the SurgePays™ Marketplace Network and the trusted profit partnership is established, Surge facilitates the sale of other consumable products through the SurgePays™ Marketplace by connecting manufacturers directly to these retail stores. The SurgePays™ Marketplace is built on Blockchain Technology and has created a new sales channel that disrupts the traditional c-store distribution and products sales model by providing local retailers direct access to regional manufacturers from around the country. For more information on Surge Holdings and its subsidiaries, please visit: https://surgeholdings.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com



