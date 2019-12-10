Fiber Innovator Forked Deer Electric Cooperative Takes Rural Communities from Zero to a Thousand with AXOS

Tennessee-based electric cooperative deploying AXOS to power next generation network that will provide gigabit speeds for members receiving broadband service for the first time

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Forked Deer Electric Cooperative is deploying AXOS® as the centerpiece of its next generation network transformation. This new FTTH network from Forked Deer will deliver fast, reliable broadband services to communities in rural western Tennessee that were previously unserved. AXOS enables Forked Deer to turn up and deliver broadband services for their subscribers quickly and easily while dramatically simplifying network operations. The rural deployment will enable Forked Deer to deliver symmetric bandwidth between 200 Mbps and 1 Gbps over fiber to its member base. Working with Calix Professional Services to deploy the E7-2 Intelligent Modular System and the SMx Connector, the rural cooperative is delivering a next generation experience to its membership.



“We are proud to be the first to deliver broadband services to rural communities who have never had it before—just as we did with electricity when we were founded,” said Brian Vaughn, vice president of operations for Forked Deer Electric Cooperative. “The goal is to deliver FTTH broadband to every member that receives electricity from us, which translates to about 10,000 meter locations. As we looked to deploy broadband, Calix was the obvious choice because of the combination of the flexible platform and the partnership with the Professional Services team. By combining both, we simplify our operations, deploy our next gen network in an expedited manner, and launch advanced broadband services to our members at a much faster rate.”

Formed in the 1940s, Forked Deer Electric Cooperative provides electricity to a sparsely populated 435-square-mile coverage area in western Tennessee. Recognizing that broadband has also become a utility that its members lacked, the rural cooperative formed Forked Deer Connect, LLC, as a wholly owned, not-for-profit subsidiary. The rural cooperative engaged with Conexon to begin this broadband project a year ago with a feasibility study, network design, and project management services. Ultimately, Forked Deer chose to deploy GPON with Calix since the modular AXOS platform future-proofed its access network and streamlined its operations. It also accelerated its time to revenue by simplifying its OSS/BSS integration with AXOS and billing and provisioning systems integrator GLDS in only a few months.

Forked Deer Connect also worked with Conexon to secure nearly $3 million from the USDA’s ReConnect Program to invest in serving its members and their communities—many of whom have never had reliable broadband service before. The households covered will be set up for advanced services like smart home, streaming, and gaming—all of which are next on Forked Deer’s roadmap. The rural cooperative is currently offering whole home Wi-Fi with the GigaCenter and Calix Support Cloud.

“Forked Deer recognizes that broadband service has become an essential utility—every bit as necessary to quality of life as water or electricity,” said Mark Johnson, regional VP of sales for Calix. “To provide the unparalleled broadband experience its members demand, Forked Deer must first have the most reliable, scalable network possible. Not only are they able to provide critical broadband services, but they can do so quickly with AXOS, which automates and simplifies network operations by providing a common service model. With AXOS, Forked Deer can maintain an always on, reliable network while saving on operational costs and positioning themselves to reinvest those resources into the experience it provides its members.”

For more information on the Forked Deer story, click here for a video replay of our Greenfield panel discussion from ConneXions 2019. For more information on Calix solutions, including AXOS, the E7-2 Intelligent Modular System, and Professional Services, visit us online.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

