Avis Budget Group Partners with Verizon and Edison Interactive to Launch New All-in-One Digital Travel Assistant 

Strategic partnership powers an enhanced digital media experience for car rental travelers using Verizon’s nationwide 4G LTE network

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, in partnership with Verizon and Edison Interactive, today announced the launch of a new all-in-one digital travel assistant exclusively available to Avis, Budget, and Payless Car Rental customers. Business and leisure travelers can now rent Samsung tablets powered by Verizon – the nation’s largest, most reliable 4G LTE network – to stay connected on the go.



The Avis, Budget, and Payless Travel Assistants make travel easier and more enjoyable, offering business and leisure customers an enhanced digital experience with features like a mobile hotspot, unlimited talk and text, and access to top apps for streaming media and gaming. The tablets feature industry-leading streaming speeds powered by Verizon, as well as a suite of services and content from Verizon Media properties, serving as a digital assistant that can be brought from the vehicle to the hotel or the board room. In addition, the tablet will notify travelers of local offers and discounts available at their destination.

“At Avis Budget Group, we’re focused on reinventing the rental experience for both business and leisure travelers, which means continuing to introduce new, innovative offerings that give our customers more choice and control over how they travel,” said Beth Gibson, Vice President, Ancillary Revenue, Avis Budget Group. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Verizon and Edison Interactive on the launch of this Travel Assistant, combining the best in car rental, connectivity, and digital technology to allow our customers to take their travel experience to the next level.”

The tablets, which are available as a rental add-on, offer a unique set of features to support the traveler journey. Key features include:

WiFi access for up to five devices

Top apps for streaming media and gaming

Access to Yahoo Search

Notifications about local offers and discounts

Free international talk and text

Dynamic GPS capabilities with intuitive navigation

The new Travel Assistant product was developed on Edison Interactive’s robust customer experience platform.

“We were tasked with developing a product that provided a functional feature set to drive a tremendous amount of value to Avis Budget Group’s customer base, as well as ancillary revenue opportunities for the partnership,” said Nick Stanitz-Harper, CRO & Co-founder of Edison Interactive. “The partnership between Avis Budget Group, Verizon and Edison Interactive will prove to be incredibly valuable for rental car customers around the globe.”

Michael Toto, Verizon Media’s VP of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, adds, “This partnership has the potential to reshape the in-car experience by bringing both connectivity and content to rental car customers. We are excited about working with Avis Budget Group and Edison and look forward to a partnership that will accelerate the transformation of how we travel.”

The digital Travel Assistants are currently available to travelers renting an Avis, Budget, or Payless car at JFK International Airport in New York and Miami International Airport in Florida, with plans to expand this offering to additional Avis, Budget, and Payless Car Rental locations in 2020.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 30,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com .

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

