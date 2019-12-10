Weyland Tech Promotes Company Executives in Preparation for Continued Growth and Expansion

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL), a leading global Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) provider of m-Commerce and fintech solutions, has promoted three company executives to new or existing positions.



Eddie Foong, founder of CreateApp, was promoted to the new position of chief product officer. He previously served as chief operating officer.

John MacNeil was promoted to chief operating officer. Previously, served as director of capital markets.

Matthew Brent was promoted to the new position of chief strategy officer. Previously, he was head of corporate development and product strategy.

“As we continue on our rapid growth trajectory, we recognize the importance of having the right executive team in place to execute on our ambitious plans,” said Brent Suen, CEO of Weyland. “Near-term, these plans include completing the acquisition and integration of a Push Interactive’s U.S.-based eCommerce platform, introducing our award-winning CreateApp PaaS solution to North America, and building out additional value-added products and services for SMBs and major brands.”

“These three highly experienced, capable and accomplished team members were ideal candidates to assume greater responsibility and oversight of our day-to-day operations, as well as drive business and product development with a focus on customer experience,” continued Suen. “We expect them to continue to drive our momentum forward and keep us on track for another year of record growth in 2020.”

Executive Bios

Eddie Foong has over 17 years of experience in IT, sales and marketing and operations. He was involved in a RFID technology company that developed and changed Singapore National Library Books borrowing system island-wide. He previously headed the sales and marketing department of Info. Technology within MNCs and government agencies. He is also an IBM Award recipient and holds a Bachelor of Engineering, first-class honors, from University of Strathclyde, U.K.

John MacNeil has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services and technology industries. He has advised technology, financial technology and renewable energy companies on strategic relationships, financial forecasting, investor relations and capital formation. He previously served as a portfolio manager for technology funds at Schroders Investment Management. He holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from University of Connecticut and MBA from Columbia Business School.

Matthew Brent has over 10 years of experience in software and product development. He has built and led teams from across North America, China, and Southeast Asia to deliver products for global entertainment, media, and technology companies, including Sony Computer Entertainment America, Activision Blizzard, The Upper Deck Company, and The Sesame Street Workshop. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Illinois, Chicago.

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech is a developer and global provider of mobile business software applications. The company operates its CreateApp™ platform-as-a-service (PaaS) across three continents and 10 countries, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a mobile presence for small-and-medium sized businesses (SMBs) that is supported locally by distributor partnerships.

Offered in 14 languages with more than 70 integrated modules, CreateApp enables SMBs to create and deploy native mobile applications for Apple iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. The technology empowers SMBs to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and highly efficient way.

The company’s subsidiary, Weyland Indonesia Perkasa (WIP), operates AtozPay™ and AtozGo™. The AtozPay mobile payments platform serves the burgeoning m-Commerce and e-Payment markets in Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country. AtozGo is a fast-growing short-distance food delivery service operated in Jakarta, Indonesia.

For more information, visit weyland-tech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding: the ability of the Company to successfully collaborate with and integrate Push, the continued growth of the e-commerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

