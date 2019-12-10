Tree of Life Seeds Gives You The Keys To Understanding CBD Topicals

How to pick the best CBD balms, salves, and creams for your needs.

/EIN News/ -- Little Rock, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBD topicals like lotions, creams, balms, salves, and serums may have the potential to bring relief to people who suffer from muscle pain and skin conditions. However, since CBD was declassified as a Schedule 1 substance by the FDA in 2018, the market for CBD in the United States has grown exponentially and continues to grow, resulting in an influx of companies and products to choose from.

The market is forecasted to be worth around $22 billion by 2022. Currently, there are no FDA regulations that exist to protect customers from companies attempting to capitalize on a trending market through low-quality products and false advertising. Therefore, until regulations are released, customers need to conduct their own research on which CBD products, including topicals, are the best to buy.

Topicals made from hemp-based CBD oil can be applied to the skin where needed. These CBD products that contributed to 17% of the market sales this year. Cannabinoids interact with the endocannabinoid system which is believed to regulate bodily processes such as appetite, pain, memory, mood, and stress. Skin has cannabinoid receptors, making it open to receiving the potential benefits of CBD. Topicals can provide more targeted relief than other CBD products. They reach the cannabinoid receptors on your skin and are formulated to cause little to no transfer to the bloodstream.

The growing CBD market means there are countless products to sort through in stores and online. Typically, you can find products advertised as containing CBD in grocery/drug stores, health stores, vape shops, retail stores, and online retailers. A report released in July 2019 by the Brightfield Group, a top CBD and Cannabis research firm, showed that a rather big growth in the CBD market came from mass retail stores like CVS and Kroger, who have started to sell products marketed as CBD. The group predicted 57% of CBD market sales in 2019 would be from these mass retail stores.

The problem with an influx of products is that you don’t always know the true quality of the product you buy. People who are interested in trying CBD might spot a product containing CBD in their local grocery store and purchase it without doing research on the company selling the product first. Companies looking to make fast money can produce a low-quality product and then enhance its appeal through marketing. Low-quality CBD products may not have the properties it advertises, or it may contact harmful ingredients. Products on the market might contain high levels of THC, a weak Cannabinoid profile, or synthetic ingredients/chemicals.

So, how can you differentiate between CBD topicals that are low quality versus high quality? We have compiled a list of 4 important areas to look at when you are thinking of purchasing CBD topicals for muscle pain and skin conditions.

Look for the company’s CoA (Certificate of Analysis)

Always research the company to find a Certificate of Analysis. A good company should have their products tested with an impartial, accredited third-party laboratory. Each batch of products should be lab tested. Look for reports that are recent; reports older than 4-6 months might mean the company is using its best lab results to represent multiple batches of products in an attempt to hide inferior results from newer batches. A typical CoA will report THC levels, Cannabinoid profile/potency, and the detected amounts of heavy metals, pesticides, terpenes, and microbial impurities. You should be able to find a CoA on a company’s website. If not, reach out to the company directly to request a copy. Check to see if the CoA marks the product as safe.

Read reviews

Read reviews about a product before you buy it to ensure you are getting a product that is right for you. Are the reviews positive or negative? Did the people writing the review indicate a positive buying experience and that they would buy again? Check reviews not only on the company’s website but also on publications that review CBD products.

Look at the label

Find labels for products and read the ingredient list. Search for any ingredients to which you are allergic. Look to see if products have parabens, dyes, and fragrances. Does it say the product is made in the United States? Is it tested on animals? Does it include any natural ingredients such as plant extracts and oil? Think about the qualities you want and don’t want in a topical skin product and keep an eye out for them on your search. Also, check to see whether the product contains CBD isolate, broad-spectrum CBD, or full-spectrum CBD. Broad-spectrum would be ideal because you get a rich profile a Cannabinoids with no THC.

Additionally, know the difference between transdermal and topical CBD. Transdermal is absorbed through the skin and can reach the blood, which could be a risk if the product contains a high level of THC. Topical CBD will work on the top 3 layers of skin but will not be absorbed into the bloodstream.

Learn more about the company selling the products

Do they grow their own hemp, or do they purchase the extracts from wholesale suppliers? If they do grow their own hemp, do they discuss how they cultivate it, and where it’s grown? Look for companies that either grow their own hemp for CBD production or buy from accredited sellers and disclose their standards for cultivating hemp. Some of the best companies to buy from are ones that cultivate and manufacture their own hemp. This gives them more control over the whole process of making CBD oil for products.

According to Arkansas Spine and Pain’s Dr. Amir Qureshi, a leader in pain management and rehabilitation, “Our patient’s have made multiple positive comments and a very high percentage of our users continue to make solid improvements with pain control, pain management, less problems associated with inflammation, more energy, and improvements with overall annoying chronic pain. We have noticed that the CBD oils continue to help patients manage their pain symptoms - on a natural level - without side effects.”

At Tree of Life Seeds, they are committed to creating high-quality CBD products. Their cream and balm topicals contain Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) CBD oil and natural extracts such as essential oils. The Tree of Life Seeds CBD formula is special because it is nano-emulsified, allowing the CBD to penetrate muscles and joints. Wintergreen extract and eucalyptus is added to help soothe the skin and muscles. All topicals are cruelty-free and contain no parabens, mineral oil, dyes, or fragrances. Their 2 oz. balms and 4 oz. CBD Pain Cream each contain 500 mg of CBD per container and are available in smaller sizes. Qureshi went on to say, “Arkansas Spine and Pain fully supports all of our CBD products that are manufactured by Tree of Life Seeds here in Arkansas.”

Since the founding of Tree of Life Seeds in 2015, they have been committed to developing premium hemp genetics and CBD products. Their CBD cultivars, such as their hybrid Cherry Wine, can have a potency level as high as 25%. Tree of Life Seeds uses their seeds to grow hemp and to manufacture their own CBD oil that is used to create their products. By being fully involved in the hemp farming process from genetics to manufacturing, they can produce a product that is high-quality, safe, and allows customers to reap the benefits of CBD.

Attachments

Lillee Hill Tree of Life Seeds 8709047208 lillee@treeoflifeseeds.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.