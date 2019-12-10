MedAnswers Introduces Patient Matching Platform For Fertility Clinicians, Products, and Clinical Trials

New platform uses health data to recommend clinically relevant solutions to users

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES and BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venture-backed fertility startup, MedAnswers, today announced that the Patient Matching Platform has officially launched through the company’s free iOS and Android app FertilityAnswers. The platform matches users who are struggling to conceive with the clinicians, products, and clinical trials based on their unique self-reported health data.



“We are tackling a two-sided problem: Users spend countless hours researching from a vast wasteland of misinformation and clinicians are facing increasing costs to acquire a new patient. The health data we collect allows us to make clinically and scientifically validated recommendations our users need. Our democratized pricing model for clinicians and companies ensures we become the lowest cost patient acquisition channel. Clinicians and companies selling fertility focused products have been quick to sign up for the service,” said Alice Crisci, Co-Founder and CEO.

With FertilityAnswers, users complete a basic health profile and fill out custom surveys. They then have access to over 250 fertility experts across a dozen different disciplines to ask unlimited questions. The Matching Platform is the next step in the fertility care continuum and matches the services most necessary given each person’s unique circumstance. For example, users with a condition called Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) do not typically get a Luteinizing hormone (LH) surge each month to predict ovulation. In this instance, the platform would recommend a quantitative ovulation tool, which is already clinically proven to work for those with PCOS.

MedAnswers has a scientific advisory committee who must approve each product or service before its added to the platform. The company maintains strict privacy policies and does not share user contact information without user permission nor do they sell user data.

MedAnswers founding members receive a reduced fee for the first year. The cost for the service is $500 per month per clinician with a small on-boarding fee. In the first week of release, the company matched 20% of new users with endometriosis to a clinical trial for endometriosis pain. Endometriosis pain is often so debilitating it disrupts pleasurable sex. The condition itself can cause infertility.

Benefits for participating clinicians and companies include:

Custom branded match page to highlight the clinician, clinic or solution

Unlimited user matches based on inclusion and exclusion criteria the partner selects

Aggregated, de-identified user analytics to improve marketing across all channels.

MedAnswers is adding the ability to conduct HIPAA-compliant telehealth consults through the platform with automated insurance verification. This is anticipated to launch in Q1 of 2020.

About MedAnswers

MedAnswers, Inc., a health tech company, is leveraging technology and data to match those struggling to conceive to a curated network of fertility experts and solutions to help users conceive faster. The company is a graduate of the 7th cycle of Illumina Accelerator.

