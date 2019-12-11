Global Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market To Grow At A CAGR of 9.9% Through 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The global cell culture consumables and equipment market was valued at about $7.54 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $11.02 billion at a CAGR of 9.9% through 2022.

The global cell culture consumables and equipment market is expected to grow to $11.02 billion at a rate of about 9.9% through 2022. With the rising incidence of chronic diseases, there is an increased need for such equipment that can produce new cells outside the natural environment, driving the growth for this market. Contamination of cell cultures is the most prominent factor that is restricting the growth of the cell culture consumables and equipment market.

Cell culture consumables include sera, media, reagents, and equipment such as bioreactors, cell counters, filtration systems, centrifuges, and incubators. The services include only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers. Cell culture consumables and equipment are designed to aid scientists in growing new cells in culture media for drug development, tissue culture, and engineering, gene therapy, vaccine production and toxicity testing.

The global cell culture consumables and equipment market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The cell culture consumables and equipment market is segmented by application into vaccination, toxicity testing, cancer research, drug screening and development, recombinant products, stem cell technology, regenerative medicine, and others.

By Geography - The global cell culture consumables and equipment is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North America cell culture consumables and equipment market accounts for the largest share in the global cell culture consumables and equipment market.

Trends In The Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market

Companies in cell culture consumables and equipment are investing more in 3D cell culture for its new and advantageous features. 3D cell cultures are more relevant with a higher degree of structural complexity, and maintain the steady state for more time as compared to 2D cell cultures.

Potential Opportunities In The Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market

With increase in economic growth, health reforms, and increasing awareness about healthcare, the scope and potential for the global cell culture consumables and equipment market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Becton Dickinson, Corning Incorporation, Eppendorf, GE Healthcare and Merck KGaA.

