Weight Monitoring & Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Overview

North America was the largest region in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market in 2018.

The global weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $9.02 billion at a rate of about 13.7% through 2022. The rising prevalence of obesity is one of the major drivers of the weight monitoring devices and equipment market. Product recall acts as a restraint on the market.

The weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market consists of sales of weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and related services. Weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment are the most widely used patient monitoring devices.

The global weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market is segmented by end user into hospitals & clinics, home settings, and ambulatory surgical centers.

By Geography - The global weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North America weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market accounts for the largest share in the global weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market.

Trends In The Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market

Use of wearables is a trend that is prevalent in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market. The wearables have high end sensors attached to it which measure and monitor body temperature and weight.

Potential Opportunities In The Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market

With increase in positive economic outlook, increasing population and increasing awareness about healthcare, the scope and potential for the global weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, GE healthcare, Abbott Laboratories and 3M.

