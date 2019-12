World Context Aware Computing Market Set to Exceed a CAGR of 30% During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Context Aware Computing Market By Type (Device Manufacturers, CSPs, Web Service Providers, and Others), By Vertical (BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Energy & Utilities, Telecom & IT, and Others), By Region - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report predicts that the global context aware computing market will grow at a CAGR of more than 30% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



The market research report by the author includes a detailed segmentation of the global context aware computing market by type (device manufacturers, CSPs, web service providers, and others), by vertical (BFSI, consumer goods and retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, telecom and IT, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America).



Overview of the Global Context Aware Computing Market



The market for context aware computing is determined by the increased interest among consumers to use feature-rich applications in mobile devices, which provide real-time analytics for users.



Context aware computing is changing the mobile usability for consumers and field service agents. With a focus on analytics, IoT, and AI, context aware computing solutions are leveraging the power of sensoric data to offer situation- and usage-based information display for users.



Context Aware Computing Market Research Benefits



The report by the author provides an in-depth analysis of the global context aware computing market. Context aware computing combines various technologies for improving, improvising, and offer better results for consumers and enterprises to use mobile devices for various services as well as safety. It analyzes customer usages, environment, and priority levels to offer best-in-class features for the users that help in getting notified about important characteristics of place, environment, and preferences. The overall ecosystem is improving with mobile device providers offering features, along with refined sensor computing and network communications for better optimum use of installed features.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets (IoT Monetization, Field Service Management)



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution (eCommerce, Environment Analytics)

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Restraints

4.4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



5 By Type - Market Size and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Device Manufacturers

5.3 CSPs

5.4 Web Service Providers

5.5 Others



6 By Vertical - Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 BFSI

6.3 Consumer Goods & Retail

6.4 Manufacturing

6.5 Transportation & Logistics

6.6 Energy & Utilities

6.7 Telecom & IT

6.8 Others



7 By Geography - Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Australia

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 India

7.4.5 Rest of APAC

7.5 Middle East Africa

7.5.1 South Africa

7.5.2 UAE

7.5.3 Rest of MEA

7.6 Latin America

7.6.1 Brazil

7.6.2 Mexico

7.6.3 Rest of Latin America



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitor Analysis

8.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

8.3 Market Developments

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, and Partnerships

8.3.2 Business Restructuring

8.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions



9 Vendor Profiles

9.1 Amazon

9.2 Apple

9.3 Autodesk

9.4 Facebook

9.5 Microsoft

9.6 Samsung

9.7 Verizon Communications

9.8 Intel

9.9 Proxomo

9.10 Baidu



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xw7x8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.