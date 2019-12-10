Enochian Biosciences Announces Scientific Presentation of a Novel Approach to Potentially Cure Hepatitis B Virus

A new gene therapy kills up to 98 percent of HBV infected cells but not uninfected cells .

. Results from a commonly used mouse model to study HBV confirmed the HBV-infected cell-specific killing effect of the novel therapy.

Additional studies are underway.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enochian Biosciences, a company focused on gene-modified cellular therapy in infectious disease and cancer, announces that important scientific findings reveal an innovative approach to potentially treat and cure Hepatitis B.

Hepatitis B virus (HBV) can be found in 2 billion people (one in three), causes disease in 257 million and kills almost 1 million people every year.

Dr. Serhat Gumrukcu, the inventor of products in the Enochian pipeline and Director of the Seraph Research Institute (SRI), presented the data at the HEP DART scientific conference in Kauai, Hawaii. The data were generated through a collaboration between SRI and Dr. Philippe Gallay of the Scripps Institute. Dr. Gallay is a leader in the field of hepatitis.

On November 25, Enochian announced it was expanding its Infectious Disease Pipeline by Entering into an Agreement in Principle to Acquire an Exclusive License for a Novel Hepatitis B Virus Treatment from SRI.

To review the data presented, please visit: www.hepbcure-sri-enochian.com

