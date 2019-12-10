Cass Information Systems and Stifel Partner to Publish Monthly Transportation Indexes Report

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Mo., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS), the leading provider of freight payment services and publisher of several transportation indexes, has partnered with financial services firm Stifel (NYSE: SF) to author its new Cass Transportation Indexes Report.



The report, which will be an adaptation of the existing Cass Freight Index Report, will provide context and analysis for Cass’s three indexes – the Cass Freight Index®, Cass Truckload Linehaul Index®, and Cass Intermodal Price Index®. While the Cass Freight Index measures North American freight volumes, the two mode-specific indexes follow changes in shipping costs. The data for the indexes is generated by Cass through its freight invoice payment activity of $28 billion annually for hundreds of the world’s largest companies.

Stifel’s expertise in transportation stems from its long-standing and highly successful Global Transportation & Logistics Research practice, which advises investors on where to invest across all modes and companies on industry dynamics and competitive strategy. David Ross, managing director and head of the practice, will author the new report, adding context to the index data with industry commentary.

“Stifel’s deep understanding of freight markets, consumer markets and U.S. economic drivers made them a logical partner for us,” commented Mark Campbell, president of Cass’s Transportation Information Services division. “As an added bonus, we are pleased to partner with a fellow St. Louis-based company who, like Cass, has a rich, 100+ year history in the community.”

David Ross added, “We have been tracking the Cass data for a long time, as it is a significant piece to understanding the freight puzzle in the U.S., and are pleased to be officially working with the company to provide our insights on the broader implications of their data.”

Cass also recently announced a partnership with the University of Tennessee’s Global Supply Chain Institute, who has just completed work to enhance the calculation logic and methodology for the Cass truckload and intermodal cost indexes.

With a subscriber list of 8,000, the Cass Transportation Indexes are widely followed for their relevance, accuracy, and timeliness. They are frequently covered by national news outlets such as CNBC and The Wall Street Journal, various transportation news outlets, economists, and equities analysts.

The first report will be published in mid-December. The report, data points, and charts are available for free on the Cass website .

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities and other operations. Disbursing more than $60 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets of $1.6 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000®. More information is available at www.cassinfo.com.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited owns MainFirst Bank AG, which is authorized and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and whose London Branch is authorized by BaFin and supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority for the conduct of UK business, whose Milan Branch is authorized and regulated by BaFin and supervised by CONSOB/Bank of Italy, whose Paris Branch is authorized and regulated by BaFin and supervised by AMP/Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited also owns MainFirst Schweiz AG, which is authorized by the Eidgenoessische Finanzmarktaufsicht to act as an introducing broker for MainFirst Bank AG, MainFirst Securities US Inc., an introducing broker that is a member of FINRA and the SIPC, and Stifel Europe Geneva S.A. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com .

Contact: Tom Bertolino tbertolino@cassinfo.com (please hide) 314-506-5932



