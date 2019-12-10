Stifel Opens Israel Office and Appoints Alain Dobkin as Managing Director & Country Head

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the opening of its first office in Israel, focused on investment banking and related institutional services. Concurrently, Alain Dobkin joins Stifel as Managing Director and Israel Country Head.



Mr. Dobkin, who is based in Tel Aviv, is a veteran investment banker with more than 20 years of experience advising clients on Israel-related cross-border transactions in both the public and private capital markets. Over the course of his career, he has advised on deals totaling nearly $40 billion in aggregate value across multiple sectors, including technology, healthcare, industrials, energy, and real estate. Mr. Dobkin was one of the original members of Citigroup’s investment banking platform in Israel and was a key contributor in developing its significant presence there during his 13-year tenure. He was later a Managing Partner at Israel’s Spring Hill Partners.

“We view Israel as a highly strategic market,” said Brad Raymond, Global Head of Investment Banking at Stifel. “With robust growth in both M&A and overall capital markets activity, strong middle-market characteristics, and key industry sector concentration, Israel is an excellent fit for our global investment banking platform. Alain is uniquely qualified to lead our efforts in Israel, bringing to Stifel a strong track record of success and deep network of key relationships. We are now well-positioned to provide outstanding service and execution to clients operating in Israel and those active in the Israeli markets.”

Stifel is a premier full-service investment bank serving middle-market clients. According to Dealogic data, Stifel ranks No. 1 among middle market firms in public M&A transactions under $1 billion, No. 1 in equity deals under $1 billion in market capitalization, and among the top three managers of venture capital-backed IPOs. Stifel is also a top-ranked U.S. equity research provider offering more coverage of small and mid cap companies than any other firm.

“I am excited to join the Stifel platform,” said Mr. Dobkin. “While there are several large bulge brackets operating in Israel, there is a limited presence of middle-market-focused banks. With an active local presence, we are able to better deliver a broad range of high-quality strategic advisory and capital-raising services in support of underserved Israeli middle-market clients and transactions.”

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited owns MainFirst Bank AG, which is authorized and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and whose London branch is authorized by BaFin and supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority for the conduct of UK business, whose Milan branch is authorized and regulated by BaFin and supervised by CONSOB/Bank of Italy, and whose Paris branch is authorized and regulated by BaFin and supervised by AMP/Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited also owns MainFirst Schweiz AG, which is authorized by the Eidgenoessische Finanzmarktaufsicht to act as an introducing broker for MainFirst Bank AG, MainFirst Securities US Inc., an introducing broker that is a member of FINRA and SIPC, and Stifel Europe Geneva S.A. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com .

Stifel Media Relations Contact

Neil Shapiro, +1 212-271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com

Stifel Investor Relations Contact

Joel Jeffrey, +1 212-271-3610

investorrelations@stifel.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da763382-f737-4569-b30c-337c358f043c

