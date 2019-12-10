B2W Inform Electronic Forms and Reporting Mobile App Among Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 New Products of 2019

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2W Software , a leading provider of heavy construction management software, announced that its new mobile app for B2W Inform was chosen as one of the Top 100 Products of 2019 by editors of Construction Equipment magazine. The award-winning B2W app allows contractors to use the electronic forms and reporting solution in offline as well as online modes.



Editors of Construction Equipment have chosen the most innovative construction products of the year for nearly 30 years. To qualify, a product must be new or significantly improved and represent an advance in technology that increases competition in its category. The B2W Inform mobile app was one of ten products chosen in 2019 in the Technology category.

B2W designed the new mobile app to address the issue of Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity not always being available at job sites or not being the most cost-effective approach for some contractors.

Using the new B2W Inform mobile app, electronic forms for safety, inspections, training and an unlimited range of additional operational processes can be downloaded to a mobile device in advance, along with operational data such as employee, job and equipment lists. Forms can then be completed anytime, anywhere in the offline mode and synched back to B2W Inform for routing, submission and reporting when a connection is established. The online and offline options provide a consistent process and user experience for B2W Inform users.

Offline mobile software capabilities are especially valuable at mining, marine, underground and remote job sites where Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity is frequently not available. Many contractors also prefer to use mobile devices offline in urban areas, where networks can be overloaded and slow, and to minimize the cost of cellular data utilization or maintaining Wi-Fi hotspots.

B2W Inform is a cloud-based solution that enables any contractor to create and manage customized electronic forms and generate reports, dashboards and alerts driven by the data within those forms. Contractors throughout North America have adopted the B2W solution to replace paper-based processes to capture and analyze data more efficiently and effectively.

